Feb 25 Coal managed to retain its top spot in U.S. power generation in 2015, while natural gas came in at a close second, according to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday.

EIA said gas produced a record high 1.3 billion megawatt hours per day of electricity on average in 2015. Coal, meanwhile, produced about 1.4 billion MWh per day. One megawatt is enough to power about 1,000 U.S. homes.

Although data from EIA showed that power plants used more gas than coal to produce electricity in seven of the 12 months in 2015, including every month between July and December, coal managed to maintain its lead. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)