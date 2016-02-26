(Adds coal and power data)

Feb 26 Coal managed to retain its top spot in U.S. power generation in 2015, while natural gas came in a close second, according to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday.

EIA said gas produced a record high 1.3 billion megawatt hours per day of electricity on average in 2015. Coal, meanwhile, produced about 1.4 billion MWh per day. One megawatt is enough to power about 1,000 U.S. homes.

Although data from EIA showed that power plants used more gas than coal to produce electricity in seven of the 12 months in 2015, including every month between July and December, coal maintained its lead due to high usage during the polar vortex winter.

Many of the coal units that operated during the winter of 2015 however, have since retired.

In 2015, power companies shut over 15,000 MW of coal plants, the most ever in any year, as inexpensive gas reduced what generators could charge for electricity, making it uneconomic for them to upgrade coal plants to meet increasingly strict federal environmental rules.

Coal has been the primary fuel source for U.S. power plants for the last century, but its use has been declining since peaking in 2007. That is around the same time drillers started pulling gas out of shale formations.

In 2015, gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana averaged $2.61 per million British thermal units, the lowest level since 1999.

So far in 2016, gas prices have averaged an even lower $2.14, which could enable the fuel to gain the top spot in power generation this year.

It was not supposed to be that way. EIA in April 2015 forecast in its Annual Energy Outlook that coal would remain the nation's dominant fuel for generation until at least 2040.

Ten years ago, coal produced 50 percent of the nation's power supply, while gas accounted for just 19 percent. Now, both fuel about a third, according to EIA.

The next biggest sources of power production last year were nuclear, at 20 percent, and non-hydro and solar renewables, such as wind, at 7 percent, EIA said.

The power sector consumed a record 26.4 bcf of gas per day on average last year, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics. Coal used to generate power is expected to have fallen 11 percent from 2014 to 754 million short tons, its lowest level since 1988, according to federal data.