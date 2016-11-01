(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Nov 1 U.S. natural gas production may be
stabilising or even starting to rise as the boost to oil and gas
prices in recent months stimulates an increase in new drilling.
Marketed dry gas production amounted to 2,239 billion cubic
feet in August, down from 2,302 bcf in August 2015, according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration (tmsnrt.rs/2e9e05u).
Gas production has been down year on year by an increasingly
large percentage since March as the effect of low prices and a
reduction in drilling filters through.
Output in July was down by more than 4 percent compared with
the same month a year earlier, according to EIA survey data.
But production bucked the trend in August and was down by
just 2.7 percent from a year earlier (tmsnrt.rs/2e9k1z2).
Extrapolating a trend from a single month's data is risky
especially when the series has a high level of inter-month
volatility.
However, the reported increase in gas production is
consistent with separate data showing a large increase in
drilling over the last five months.
The number of rigs drilling for oil and gas has risen by 153
or 38 percent since the end of May, according to oilfield
services company Baker Hughes (tmsnrt.rs/2e9h1TF).
Most of the extra rigs are nominally targeting primarily
oil-bearing formations (125) with a much smaller increase in the
number reported to be drilling mainly for gas (27).
The increase in oil drilling also began earlier, from the
start of June, while the upturn in gas drilling began in earnest
only at the end of August ("U.S. oil and gas producers stir from
hibernation", Reuters, Oct. 24 ).
But most oil wells will also produce substantial quantities
of associated gas so the increase in oil drilling will push up
gas output.
And the big increase in gas-focused drilling during
September and October should result in further production gains
during the remaining months of the year.
Output needs to rise to meet a structural increase in demand
from the growing number of combined cycle natural gas-fired
power plants built across the country.
Gas consumption rose by more than 0.5 percent in the first
eight months of 2016 compared with the same period a year
earlier despite a record warm winter.
Post-winter consumption rose by more than 6.5 percent
between April and August compared with the same period in 2015
("New wave of power plants is fuelling U.S. gas demand",
Reuters, Oct. 4 ).
Futures prices rose by more than 40 percent between late
February and early October to accelerate supply and slow down
the rate of demand growth.
Prices have since pulled back as the market reacts to an
unusually slow start to the heating season and signs of resumed
drilling ("U.S. natural gas prices caught in the crossfire",
Reuters, Oct. 28 ).
Traders are hunting for a combination of spot price and
forward structure that will keep power burn high in the short
term while curbing demand further forward and encouraging new
drilling to bring on more supply.
