NEW YORK, June 6 Kinder Morgan has
declared force majeure on a portion of its NGPL natural gas
pipeline in rural north Texas after a fire closed the line on
Wednesday.
The fire in Gray County was extinguished by the afternoon
after emergency crews were called in the middle of the night, an
NGPL notice said. No injuries were reported.
The line, which transports gas from the Gulf Coast to the
Midwest, has a capacity to transport 5 billion cubic feet per
day, a Kinder Morgan spokesman said. Gas is being diverted to
other lines, he said.
The force majeure did little to affect prices on the NGPL
system, with next-day gas trading up about 1 cent on the day at
around $2.35 per million British thermal units, in line with
other gains throughout the United States.
