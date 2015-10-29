Oct 29 U.S. natural gas futures climbed higher on Thursday
before the government issues the weekly storage report on forecasts for cooler
but still well above normal temperatures over the next two weeks.
On its first day as the front-month, November futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange rose 5 cents, or 2.18 percent, to $2.348 per
million British thermal units at 10:25 a.m. EDT (1425 GMT).
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its storage report
at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday.
Analysts forecast utilities added 69 billion cubic feet in the week ended
Oct. 23. That compares an increase of 81 bcf in the prior week, 88 bcf in the
same week a year ago and a five-year average of 73 bcf.
Traders noted the percentage change for the front-month was over 14
percent, the biggest percentage gain in five years, because that change
reflected the difference between the November contract, which expired on
Wednesday after a sharp downward spiral earlier this week, and the December
contract, which is the new front-month.
With the recent sharp declines and increases in the front-month, implied
volatility, a component used to price options, climbed to its
highest in eight months.
Among the most active options on Thursday were the December 2015 puts with
a $1.95, $2 and $2.10 strike price. <0#NGOPav+>
With European and U.S. weather models both calling for slightly cooler,
but still well above-normal temperatures, heating demand for residential,
commercial and industrial customers remained much lower than usual for this
time of year.
Only the power sector continues to use more gas than usual because that
fuel is relatively cheaper than coal.
Week Ended Prior Year 5-Year
Oct. 23 Week Ago Average
U.S. natgas storage estimates in bcf: 69 81 88 73
Heating & Cooling Degree Days
2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year
Day Day Norm
GFS HDDs 195 188 214
GFS CDDs 26 28 18
EC HDDs 159 145 198
EC CDDs 26 29 17
GFS Gas Consumption
2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year
Day Day Norm
Residential 12.4 12.0 13.6
Commercial 8.5 8.3 9.0
Power 26.0 25.7 18.4
Industrial 21.2 21.1 22.2
Total 68.1 67.1 63.1
EC Gas Consumption
2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year
Day Day Norm
Residential 10.6 9.9 13.4
Commercial 7.6 7.3 8.9
Power 26.0 25.8 18.4
Industrial 20.9 20.9 22.1
Total 65.1 63.9 62.8
Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates
(Bcfd)
Current Prior Prior High since
Day Day Year 2011
U.S. Lower 48 production 71.7 72.1 71.7 75.3
Net U.S. imports from Canada 5.0 5.0 5.2 8.3
U.S. LNG imports 0.2 0.2 0.3 2.2
U.S. exports to Mexico 2.9 2.9 1.9 3.4
ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices
($/mmBtu)
Hub Current Prior
Day Day
Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 6.34
Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.41
New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 2.10
Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.10
Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.43
SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.23
ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices
($/megawatt-hour)
Hub Current Prior
Day Day
Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 22.75
Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 19.44
New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 51.36
Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 25.27
PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 34.02
SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 31.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)