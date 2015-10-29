(Adds closing prices) Oct 29 U.S. natural gas futures settled down 1.7 percent on Thursday, despite a smaller-than-expected storage build, as weather forecasts calling for warmer, well above-normal temperatures over the next two weeks is expected to keep heating demand low. On its first day as the front-month, December futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed down 4.1 cents at $2.257 per million British thermal units. At one point, the December futures fell to a contract low of $2.235. The latest U.S. weather model calling for warmer temperatures is expected to keep heating demand for residential, commercial and industrial customers much lower than usual for this time of year, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics. Only the power sector continues to use more gas than usual because that fuel is relatively cheaper than coal. The U.S. Energy Information Administration, meanwhile, said utilities added 63 billion cubic feet of gas to storage in the week ended Oct. 23, below analysts' 69-bcf forecast in a Reuters poll. That compares with an increase of 81 bcf in the prior week, 88 bcf in the same week a year ago and a five-year average of 73 bcf. Production in the lower 48 states on Thursday fell below the same-day output of a year ago for the first time since 2013, according to data from Thomson Reuters Analytics. With speculators' short positions at a five-year high, traders said prices are vulnerable to a sudden short-covering rally if the weather turns colder. Until then, traders said the warm weather forecasts and expectations that gas in storage will reach a record high around 4 trillion cubic feet in mid-November were taking their toll on winter futures. The 2016 calendar strip fell to its lowest in at least nine years, while the premium of the March future over April 2016 NGH6-G6 dropped to its lowest in at least seven years. March-April is usually the widest month-to-month spread of the year since it marks the end of the winter heating season and the start of spring, making it widely traded. It is known as the widow-maker because it can quickly turn against speculators with changing winter forecasts. Week Ended Prior Year 5-Year Oct. 30 Week Ago Average U.S. natgas storage estimates in bcf: 62 63 90 58 Heating & Cooling Degree Days 2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm GFS HDDs 186 188 214 GFS CDDs 28 28 18 EC HDDs 159 145 198 EC CDDs 26 29 17 GFS Gas Consumption 2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm Residential 12.0 12.0 13.6 Commercial 8.4 8.3 9.0 Power 25.9 25.7 18.4 Industrial 20.3 21.1 22.2 Total 66.6 67.1 63.1 EC Gas Consumption 2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm Residential 10.6 9.9 13.4 Commercial 7.6 7.3 8.9 Power 26.0 25.8 18.4 Industrial 20.9 20.9 22.1 Total 65.1 63.9 62.8 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates (Bcfd) Current Prior Prior High since Day Day Year 2011 U.S. Lower 48 production 71.7 72.2 71.7 75.3 Net U.S. imports from Canada 5.0 5.0 5.2 8.3 U.S. LNG imports 0.2 0.2 0.3 2.2 U.S. exports to Mexico 2.9 2.9 1.9 3.4 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($/mmBtu) Hub Current Prior Day Day Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 5.82 6.34 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.25 1.41 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 2.03 2.10 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.10 2.10 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.34 2.43 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.20 2.23 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($/megawatt-hour) Hub Current Prior Day Day Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 22.75 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 17.90 19.44 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 48.61 51.36 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 22.11 25.27 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 31.99 34.02 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 29.23 31.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Dan Grebler and Diane Craft)