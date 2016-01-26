Jan 26 U.S. natural gas futures were on trading within a few cents
of unchanged early on Tuesday for the fifth day in a row on forecasts for mixed, but
still warmer-than-normal weather over the next two weeks.
On its second-to-last day as the front month, February futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were up 2.6 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $2.184 per million
British thermal units at 9:09 a.m. EST (1409 GMT).
That small gain, however, put the front month on track for its fifth straight
day of increases, albeit tiny ones. Still, that is its longest winning streak since
October.
The March contract, meanwhile, which will be the front month in a few days, was
trading up 1.7 cents at $2.172 early Tuesday.
"With about two months left to winter and with extreme weather not forecast ...
the market is likely to remain within the boundaries of the wide trading range it
has been in since December," Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy
Management Institute in New York, said in a note.
That trading range is bounded by about $2.50 per mmBtu on the upper resistance
end and around $1.70 on the lower support side, Chirichella said.
Both the U.S. and European weather models show temperatures remaining slightly
warmer than normal through mid-February. The U.S. model called for warmer weather
over the next two weeks, while the European model called for cooler weather during
that time.
Even though heating demand has been light so far this winter because the weather
has been about 13 percent warmer than the 30-year norm and 17 percent warmer than
the polar vortex of 2014-2015, gas usage was the same as last year and 7 percent
higher than usual, according to data from Thomson Reuters Analytics.
That high usage was because the power sector is burning record amounts of the
fuel to generate electricity since gas remains relatively cheap compared with coal,
which carries higher environmental and transport costs.
So far in January, the power sector has burned on average 25.7 billion cubic
feet of gas per day, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics, putting it on track to
top the record 23.0 bcfd it burned last January.
It makes sense for generators to burn gas instead of coal when the gas premium
over coal is less than $1 per mmBtu as it has been since August and most of the rest
of 2015.
Week ended Week ended Year Five-year
Jan. 22 Jan. 15 Ago Average
(forecast)
U.S. natgas storage (in bcf): -210 -178 -112 -170
Heating & Cooling Degree Days
Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year
Norm
GFS HDDs 417 429 440
GFS CDDs 1 1 3
EC HDDs 394 381 412
EC CDDs 1 1 2
GFS Gas Consumption
Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year
Norm
Residential 27.4 28.2 28.5
Commercial 15.8 16.2 16.1
Power 24.9 25.1 19.5
Industrial 22.4 22.5 24.3
Total 90.5 92.0 88.4
EC Gas Consumption
Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year
Norm
Residential 27.5 26.7 28.5
Commercial 15.8 15.4 16.2
Power 25.1 25.0 19.5
Industrial 22.4 22.2 24.3
Total 90.7 89.4 88.4
Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates
(bcfd):
Current Day Prior Day Prior High since
Year 2011
U.S. Lower 48 production 71.7 71.9 73.6 75.2
Net U.S. imports from Canada 6.1 5.9 6.4 8.3
U.S. LNG imports 0.4 0.5 0.8 2.8
U.S. LNG exports
U.S. exports to Mexico 2.9 2.9 2.7 4.3
ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices
($ per mmBtu):
Hub Current Day Prior Day
Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 3.59
Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.41
New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 2.68
Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.14
Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.17
SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.22
ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices
($ per megawatt-hour):
Hub Current Day Prior Day
Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 21.44
Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 20.23
New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 40.72
Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 20.10
PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 31.14
SP-15 W-SP15-IDX
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)