Jan 27 U.S. natural gas futures were trading slightly higher early
Wednesday for a sixth day in a row on forecasts for cooler weather that will boost
heating demand over the next two weeks.
On its last day as the front-month, February futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange were up 2.9 cents, or 1.33 percent, to $2.209 per million British
thermal units at 8:15 a.m. EST (1315 GMT). That gain puts the front month on track
for its longest winning streak since November 2014.
The March contract, which will soon be the front month, was also up early
Wednesday, gaining 2.1 cents to $2.179.
U.S. and European weather models both called for cooler weather through the
middle of February with the U.S. model calling for seasonal weather during that
time, while the European still pointed to slightly warmer than normal temperatures.
"Unless the weather remains cold for an extended period of time, it is unlikely
that gas prices are going to enter into a sustained upside rally," Dominick
Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute in New York, said in
a note.
That rally is unlikely because the weather in both February and March is
forecast to be 17 percent warmer than normal due to the warming effect of the El
Nino weather pattern.
Even though heating demand has been 13 percent below normal so far this winter
(November-March) and 17 percent warmer than the polar vortex winter of 2014-2015,
gas usage was the same as last year and 7 percent higher than usual, according to
data from Thomson Reuters Analytics.
That's because the power sector is burning record amounts of gas to generate
electricity since the fuel remains relatively cheap compared with coal, which
carries higher environmental and transport costs.
So far in January, the power sector has burned on average 25.6 billion cubic
feet of gas per day, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics, putting it on track to
top the record 23.0 bcfd it burned last January.
Traders said it makes sense for generators to burn gas instead of coal when the
gas premium over coal is less than $1 per mmBtu as it has been since August and most
of the rest of 2015.
Analysts forecast utilities pulled about 208 bcf of gas out of storage during
the week ended Jan. 22, the biggest draw since last February.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its storage report at
10:30 a.m. EST on Thursday.
Week ended Week ended Year Five-year
Jan. 22 Jan. 15 Ago Average
(forecast)
U.S. natgas storage (in bcf): -208 -178 -112 -170
Heating & Cooling Degree Days
Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year
Norm
GFS HDDs 435 421 440
GFS CDDs 2 1 3
EC HDDs 396 394 412
EC CDDs 1 1 2
GFS Gas Consumption
Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year
Norm
Residential 28.3 27.6 28.3
Commercial 16.2 15.9 16.1
Power 25.5 25.1 19.5
Industrial 22.6 22.5 24.3
Total 92.6 90.9 88.1
EC Gas Consumption
Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year
Norm
Residential 27.5 27.5 28.4
Commercial 15.8 15.8 16.1
Power 25.0 25.1 19.4
Industrial 22.4 22.4 24.3
Total 90.7 90.7 88.2
Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates
(bcfd):
Current Day Prior Day Prior High since
Year 2011
U.S. Lower 48 production 71.4 71.7 73.1 75.2
Net U.S. imports from Canada 6.1 5.9 6.4 8.3
U.S. LNG imports 0.3 0.3 0.8 2.8
U.S. LNG exports
U.S. exports to Mexico 3.0 3.1 2.7 4.3
ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices
($ per mmBtu):
Hub Current Day Prior Day
Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 4.19
Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.59
New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 2.50
Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.23
Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.22
SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.29
ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices
($ per megawatt-hour):
Hub Current Day Prior Day
Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 25.25
Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 18.72
New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 36.34
Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 20.95
PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 28.75
SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 28.19
