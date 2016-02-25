(Refiles to correct day of week in first sentence to Thursday ) By Scott DiSavino NEW YORK, Feb 25 U.S. natural gas futures on Thursday dove to within cents of their lowest level since 1999 as shale drillers pumped record amounts of the fuel and winter heating demand wilted under the warming effect of the El Nino weather pattern. Gas stockpiles are near record levels as homes and businesses haven't had much of a reason to keep heaters burning in recent months. A similar scenario is playing out in world oil markets where U.S. and Brent crude futures have sunk to levels close to 2003 lows, with inventories reaching all-time highs with oil production near record levels and lackluster demand, especially from China. Normally, the U.S. gas market operates independently from global energy markets, focusing primarily on domestic weather conditions. But that may change as the United States on Wednesday exported its first shale-derived liquefied natural gas cargo. On its last day as the front-month, March futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 4.2 cents, or 2.36 percent, to $1.736 per million British thermal units at 9:27 a.m. EST (1427 GMT). Earlier Thursday, it fell to a contract low of $1.728. The soon-to-be front-month April future, meanwhile, also fell to a contract low this morning. It was trading down about 5 cents at $1.79. In fact, every future through April 2017 fell to a fresh contract low this morning. The May 2017 contract has not traded yet. Some traders said Thursday could be the day the front-month falls below the near 17-year low of $1.684 set in December if there is a surprise in the U.S. gas weekly inventory report, due at 10:30 a.m. EST, and on continued warm weather forecasts. "This market continues to grind downward into new low territory on almost a daily basis as adjustments to the short-term temperature views are failing to offer incentive toward purchases," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based Ritterbusch & Associates, an energy advisory firm, said in a note. U.S. and European weather models kept pointing to higher-than-normal temperatures over the next two weeks, which are expected to keep heating demand light. Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast U.S. utilities pulled 139 billion cubic feet of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 19. That compared with draws of 158 bcf in the prior week, 205 bcf a year earlier and a five-year average draw of around 144 bcf. Week ended Week ended Year Five-year Feb. 19 Feb. 12 Ago Average (Forecast) U.S. natgas storage (in bcf): -139 -158 -205 -144 Heating & Cooling Degree Days Two-Week Total Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm GFS HDDs 329 329 344 GFS CDDs 6 5 6 EC HDDs 285 292 321 EC CDDs 5 4 6 GFS Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 21.4 21.4 22.0 Commercial 13.1 13.0 13.1 Power 25.2 25.0 17.9 Industrial 21.7 21.7 23.3 Total 81.4 81.1 76.4 EC Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 20.2 20.4 22.2 Commercial 12.4 12.5 13.2 Power 25.2 24.9 17.9 Industrial 21.5 21.5 23.2 Total 79.2 79.4 76.5 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates (bcfd): Current Day Prior Day Prior High since Year 2011 U.S. Lower 48 production 71.8 72.2 71.9 75.2 Net U.S. imports from Canada 5.3 4.8 5.6 8.3 U.S. LNG imports 0.3 0.2 0.6 2.8 U.S. LNG exports U.S. exports to Mexico 3.4 3.3 2.9 4.3 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu): Hub Current Day Prior Day Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 1.69 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.05 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 1.78 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 1.79 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 1.80 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 1.70 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour): Hub Current Day Prior Day Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 19.50 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 15.45 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 20.63 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 16.80 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 26.12 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 22.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by W Simon)