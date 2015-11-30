(Adds state results)

Nov 30 U.S. natural gas output in the lower 48 states climbed to an all-time high of 83.9 billion cubic feet per day in September from a revised 83.5 bcfd in August, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its monthly 914 production report on Monday.

That would be a fourth monthly increase in a row for the lower 48 states. Before the revision, EIA said output in the lower 48 in August was 84.3 bcfd.

Gas production in September was up 7 percent from year-earlier levels of 78.7 bcfd, the EIA said.

Output in the biggest producing states was mixed, with Texas up 0.2 percent to 25.0 bcfd in September from August, Pennsylvania up 0.4 percent to 13.2 bcfd and Oklahoma down 0.2 percent to 7.0 bcfd.

That was the most gas production per month for both Texas and Pennsylvania, at least according to federal data going back to 2005.

In the federal Gulf of Mexico, meanwhile, output increased by 1.4 percent to 4.0 bcfd in September from August.