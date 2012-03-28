* Storage owners restrict interruptible injections

* Storage levels highest ever for March

* When storage fills, prices will fall

By Edward McAllister

NEW YORK, March 28 Owners of some U.S. natural gas storage sites began turning some customers away this week for fear that the system will overflow in autumn, the clearest sign yet that surging production may wreak havoc in the market later this year.

Huge supplies of shale gas from newly exploited deposits are set to fill U.S. storage caverns and tanks to their limit this year for the first time ever, threatening to force producers to shut down wells or risk overloading the pipeline network.

Signs of the strain became evident this week, as storage operators rejected some supplies in order to ensure they have sufficient space to meet all of their contractual commitments over the summer. Gas inventories typically fall during the winter and rise in summer, and storage companies usually sell much of their capacity months or years in advance.

TransCanada's ANR Storage, one of the country's biggest storage owners, halted gas injection services indefinitely for interruptible clients this week, "due to storage field constraints", a notice on its website said.

Normally operators do not turn back interruptible customers, whose contracts give the storage firm the option to reject deliveries to make room for firm summer customers, until much later in the year, when gas levels are higher.

But storage sites across the country are at their fullest ever for March, when stocks are usually at a low ebb after winter drawdowns. One of the mildest winters on record has pushed stocks more than 50 percent above normal for this time of year, increasing the potential that capacity will fill up early.

Interruptible customers, including gas marketers playing the spreads or producers looking for extra short term space, only make up a small slice of total storage customers. But restrictions on their storage use in March gives an inkling of the limitations that the market will face later this year.

"We have restricted activity by interruptible storage customers to insure that we continue to meet our firm obligations," said Dean Patry, regional vice president of U.S. pipelines at TransCanada, which owns ANR Storage.

Last week saw the first nationwide net storage injection of the year, the earliest stock rise in five years.

DISTRESSED GAS?

If capacity is reached, the prospect of producers selling their gas below market prices -- or even giving it away -- is sending shivers through a market whose prices have already fallen to 10-year lows.

U.S. futures fell to $2.17 per million British thermal units on Wednesday due to huge oversupply. Last summer they traded above $4. Low prices are great news for consumers but a bane for producers whose profits have been slashed by slumping prices.

Injection restrictions are not common for this time of year.

"It is unusual to see capacity restrictions this early," an analyst at a major storage owner said. "We usually see those notices deeper into the summer."

When storage is filled, pipelines are the next link in the chain, and when they are full, producers will likely be forced to cut supply, a move they are reluctant to make. Even at low prices, producing wells make a slight profit.

Storage facilities generally book out their space with firm customers far ahead of time with agreed contracts in place determining how much gas they can inject or release each month. Interruptible customers are more likely to be short term players.

Gas stores, whose capacity is typically based on pressure rather than volume, are unable to squeeze more gas in to fit a tighter season.

"Based on the numbers, looking at them today, we could be going to interruptible customers and telling them that they can't inject more and would have to take gas out," said Shelley Wright, a general manager at Questar, whose Clay Basin storage levels in Utah are at ten year highs for this time of year.

And if the system still fills up, prices will be first to react, potentially dipping even further from current lows.

"Once you start to run out of room, it means that prices have to adjust pretty drastically," Patry said.