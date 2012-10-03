UPDATE 2-Nigeria tests waters for possible broad naira devaluation
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
WASHINGTON Oct 3 Colder weather should increase demand for natural gas this winter, placing slight upward pressure on prices, an industry trade group said on Wednesday.
"The picture that emerged for this winter is one of increased demand for natural gas that is easily matched by ample production and gas in storage," said Greg Vesey, vice chairman of the Natural Gas Supply Association.
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.
PRAGUE, Feb 20 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Monday he was firing his industry minister, accusing him of getting a poor deal for mobile phone customers.