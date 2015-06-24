By Phil Stewart
BRUSSELS, June 24 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter
Carter urged NATO allies on Wednesday to strengthen their cyber
defenses, a senior U.S. defense official said, citing an
advanced threat from Russia.
Cyber vulnerabilities within NATO have come into focus
following Russia's annexation of Crimea last year, which raised
concerns about unconventional warfare techniques that can range
from use of unidentified troops to information campaigns.
A major cyber attack on a NATO member by any adversary could
trigger a collective response by the alliance, perhaps extending
beyond cyberspace.
"In his message today, (Carter) underscored the importance
of cyber defense - both of NATO networks and critical
infrastructure," the official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity, adding that many NATO members were vulnerable.
Carter said ensuring a strong cyber defense was more
important than developing offensive capabilities, according to
the official.
ESTONIAN EXPERIENCE
The United States in April disclosed a cyber intrusion this
year by Russian hackers it said had accessed an unclassified
U.S. military network. The Pentagon's new cyber strategy
document singles out Russian cyber actors for their stealth.
Carter, during a trip to Estonia, announced on Tuesday a new
U.S. initiative meant to bolster NATO members' defenses. The
effort would be coordinated through an Estonia-based,
NATO-accredited cyber center and would include planning to
better protect critical infrastructure.
Estonia, which borders Russia, is acutely aware of the cyber
challenge. When the ex-Soviet Baltic state fell victim to a
cyber attack in 2007 and blamed Moscow, the Kremlin responded
that it could not always control patriotic Russian hackers.
"You absolutely should look at what the secretary announced
through the lens of trying to deter Russia and bolster the
resilience of NATO partner nations. The Russians are very good
at cyber," the defense official said.
Carter's plan involves bolstering the role of NATO's
Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence in Estonia and
working with it to help allies develop cyber defense strategies.
"We want to have the center of excellence become less
academic and less like a think-tank and more active and involved
in doing real things," the official said, noting past efforts in
the Gulf and east Asia.
