* Bill would limit funding until allies commit
* Shield is designed to thwart missiles from Iran
* House panel also pushes for U.S. East Coast defense
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, April 26 A U.S. congressional panel
demanded on Thursday that European allies foot more of the bill
for a multibillion-dollar shield being built to guard NATO
members from missiles that might some day be able to carry
nuclear warheads, notably from Iran.
The House of Representatives' Armed Services Strategic
Forces subcommittee voted to hold back 25 percent of funds
authorized for certain shield expenses until the NATO allies
spell out their contributions.
The allies at a 2010 NATO summit in Lisbon welcomed the
U.S.-built bulwark, dubbed by the White House the European
Phased Adaptive Approach, as Washington's contribution to the
alliance's missile defense.
The shield is a four-phase program designed chiefly to
counter the perceived threat from Iran, which the West is
pressing, through sanctions and other measures, to curb its
nuclear program.
The measure is part of the Republican-led House's version of
the 2013 defense authorization bill, which guides military
policy and spending for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. It
was adopted by a unanimous vote during a 3-1/2 minute
subcommittee session.
The bill must be meshed with the Democratic-led Senate's
version before it can be sent to the president for signing into
law. The Senate is expected to start crafting its bill next
month. The administration's stance on the push for more European
funding was not immediately clear.
Some of the allies have systems of their own that they may
add to the collective defense, including Lockheed Martin Corp
and Raytheon Co "Patriot" anti-missile batteries
and land- and sea-based sensors.
Romania and Poland have agreed to host Standard Missile-3
interceptor sites on their soil. Turkey is hosting an advanced
missile-defense radar and Spain is serving as home port for four
destroyers equipped with Lockheed's "Aegis" ballistic
missile-defense combat system.
Subcommittee Chairman Michael Turner, a Republican, said in
a guest column in Roll Call newspaper on Thursday that the
United States can no longer afford, if it ever could, to pay for
Europe's missile defense all by itself, "especially not if it
means neglecting the missile defense of the American people."
FULL COST UNKNOWN
At issue, he said, was the system's "enormous" price at a
time when the United States was obligated to reduced its budget
deficit. The system's full cost is unknown, an Armed Services
Committee document said, partly because there was no agreed
definition on its elements.
The bill directs the administration to seek support from
European countries through "pre-financing," a process by which
NATO members providing capabilities to the 28-nation pact can be
repaid.
Citing the "rising long-range missile threat from the
Islamic Republic of Iran" and the push to complete the system by
roughly 2020, the measure would give the U.S. president a waiver
if he determined that the use of all authorized funding for the
system were vital to national security.
The full bill would add funds for missile defense, warships
and battle tanks among other hardware.
The measure also would require the Pentagon to undertake
environmental impact and development work for a missile-defense
site on the U.S. East Coast by 2015 to boost defenses against
future Iranian long-range missiles.
It authorizes $100 million to start the job, which would add
to the two current long-range missile defense sites, in Fort
Greely, Alaska, and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. The
current ground-based "midcourse" U.S. defense is managed by
Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman Corp.
The Obama administration is expected to oppose the East
Coast site as unnecessary. Representative Loretta Sanchez of
California, the subcommittee's top Democrat, questioned it in a
statement and said she looked forward to an "informed debate"
when the full committee takes up the bill on May 9.
The measure approved by the subcommittee also added $680
million from 2012 to 2015 for Israel's "Iron Dome" defense
against short-range rockets and mortars.
(Editing by Eric Beech)