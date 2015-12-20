(Repeats story published Sunday to widen distribution)
By Joshua Schneyer and Scott DiSavino
Dec 21 Strapped for cash, Chesapeake Energy Corp
cancelled its traditionally grand display of holiday
lights this year, but like most oil and gas drillers it is still
dreaming of a white Christmas.
A mild North American winter could punish large drillers,
especially gas giants like Chesapeake, by curbing seasonal
demand for heating of homes and businesses and hurting prices.
Energy companies, laden with debt and reeling from a
17-month collapse in oil prices, may now face their most
critical few months of the decade-long U.S. fracking boom. So
far, the weather is not going their way.
Typically by the second half of December between a third and
half of the United States has snow cover. This year, it is
limited mostly to sparsely populated areas of the upper Midwest
and Rockies region, said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dale
Mohler.
For drillers, that means sharply lower returns at a crucial
time.
At gas fields across the country, "instead of a mentality of
growth it's now a mentality of survival," said Charles Nevle,
vice president at PointLogic Energy in Houston. "And right now,
it's all about the weather."
Two Texas-based drillers, Magnum Hunter Resources Corp
and Cubic Energy Inc, filed for bankruptcy
this week. Chesapeake, the No. 2 U.S. gas producer, is working
with Evercore Advisors to restructure debt or sell assets.
On Friday, U.S. natural gas futures dropped to a
16-year low of $1.68 per million British thermal units on the
New York Mercantile Exchange. Supplies for delivery through the
first quarter are trading below $2 for the first time since the
1990s.
Two more months of mild weather could send natgas futures as
low as $1.25, said energy analyst Kyle Cooper of IAF Advisors
and Criterion Research. That would be well below what it costs
drillers to pump new supplies from the ground.
NO-SHOW SNOW
Cities reliant on natgas for heating are on track for one of
the balmiest Decembers ever. In the first half of the month,
heating degree days -- a measure of cold weather-driven demand
for heating -- were 36 percent below average in Chicago, and 42
percent off in St. Louis, according to AccuWeather. (tmsnrt.rs/1NBXSVt)
Last week, U.S. natural gas stocks were 16.4 percent higher
than year-ago levels. Production is only slightly off from
September's record highs.
After two frigid winters, this one may continue to be mild
due to El Nino, said MDA Weather Services meteorologist Don
Keeney. The weather phenomenon can result in temperate westerly
winds across North America.
Utilities store gas in caverns so they have enough fuel for
heating during the November-March period, but relatively flush
stocks in spring could force drillers to cut output next year
due to lack of storage space.
U.S. drillers have avoided that fate in the past. During a
mild 2012 winter, they switched their focus to more lucrative
oil wells instead of gas.
But with U.S. oil futures near six-year lows, there
is little appetite for new oil wells.
UNHEDGED, OVERSUPPLIED
Prices in natural gas import-reliant regions like Asia are
far higher, but the United States lacks infrastructure to ship
there immediately. Pipeline exports have grown to Mexico, which
buys up to 5 percent of U.S. natgas, but analysts say demand may
not warrant further expansion.
Years of oil and gas drilling zeal over the past six years
have now left global markets oversupplied. OPEC countries,
meanwhile, have opted not to curb their own oil production, and
await shale drillers to cut first.
U.S. gas drillers have been firing workers, delaying
projects and deploying far fewer rigs.
"We're looking for some pretty dramatic supply
curtailments," said Teri Viswanath, director of commodity
strategy for natural gas at BNP Paribas.
A wild card is whether the weather could still turn sharply
colder. December's warmth has been so extreme that an
atmospheric "rebalancing" resulting in more typical storm
patterns may occur in January, said AccuWeather's Mohler.
U.S. gas demand has also shown some bright spots. As
ultra-cheap natural gas displaces coal, power generators have
consumed record volumes of it this year, accounting for 35
percent of U.S. production.
But a mild winter could also take a far greater toll on
producers who have not protected themselves from lower prices.
According to consultancy Energy Aspects, the 20 biggest
independent gas producers have hedged just 32 percent of their
expected 2016 output, or far less than in previous years.
"Producers have been saying 'how much lower can prices go?'"
said PointLogic's Nevle. "It looks like they're going to find
out."
