YOKOSUKA, June 18 The USS Fitzgerald came close
to sinking or foundering after the collision with a container
ship ripped a big gash under the warships waterline, the
commander of the United States Navy's Seventh Fleet said on
Sunday.
"The damage was significant. There was a big gash under the
water," Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin told a news conference at
Yokosuka naval base. Desperate damage control efforts by the
crew managed to save the ship, he said.
The bodies of a number of sailors missing from the collision
between USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and a merchant ship on Saturday
were found Sunday in flooded compartments aboard the guided
missile destroyer.
Aucoin declined to say how many were found. The search at
sea, has been called off, he said.
The Fitzgerald, he said, is salvageable, but that repairs
will likely take months. "Hopefully less than a year. You will
see the USS Fitzgerald back," he said.
Seven sailors are still missing and three injured after the
guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided early on
Saturday morning with a Philippine-flagged container ship south
of Tokyo Bay in Japan, the U.S. Navy said.
