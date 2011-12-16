(Repeats to widen distribution)
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 The U.S. Navy, underscoring
the importance of "operating forward" amid tightening budgets
and increasing threats to free seas, will station several of its
new littoral combat ships in Singapore in coming years and is
considering similar arrangements in the Philippines.
The Navy will increasingly focus on the strategic "maritime
crossroads" of the Asia-Pacific region, Chief of Naval
Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert wrote in the December issue
of Proceedings, published by the U.S. Naval Institute.
The evolving strategy comes against the backdrop of mounting
concerns about China's military expansion and the growing reach
of its navy, as well as mounting budget pressures in the United
States.
These developments are being closely watched by Lockheed
Martin Corp, Australia's Austal, General
Dynamics Corp and other arms makers that are building two
models of the new warships for the U.S. Navy, and hope to sell
them to other countries in coming years.
"Because we will probably not be able to sustain the
financial and diplomatic cost of new main operating bases
abroad, the fleet of 2025 will rely more on host-nation ports
and other facilities where our ships, aircraft, and crews can
refuel, rest, resupply, and repair while deployed," Greenert
wrote in the naval magazine.
Doing this will help the Navy "sustain its global forward
posture with what may be a smaller number of ships and aircraft
than today," he wrote.
Greenert and other Navy officials have begun talking in
greater detail about plans for stationing ships in Singapore and
other places in Southeast Asia in recent months. Details about
the timing of these moves is still under discussion.
The issue came up during meetings held by naval officers at
the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings last month,
where "China was the number one issue," according to one source
briefed on some of the meetings.
In the Proceedings article, Greenert said the Navy planned
to "station several of our newest littoral combat ships at
Singapore's naval facility," in addition to plans announced by
President Barack Obama for starting rotational deployments of
Marines to Darwin, Australia.
One source briefed on Navy plans said there has also been
discussion about stationing ships in the Philippines.
Ernie Bower, who is with the Center for Strategic and
International Studies, said the emerging strategy for Southeast
Asia would be far different from the big U.S. bases established
in Japan and South Korea in the last century.
"We're exploring a new arrangement with a smaller footprint,
that is mission-specific, and culturally and politically more
palatable to countries," he said, adding that it would be
difficult for Washington to drum up much political support for
big bases in the region. Forward-stationing versus permanent
bases would also save the Navy money, he said.
Greenert did not provide a timetable for the LCS stationing
in Singapore, but said the ships would conduct cooperative
counterpiracy or countertrafficking operations around the South
China Sea. They would also deploy to other places to counter
terrorism or train with partner nations.
Greenert did not mention stationing LCS ships in the
Philippines, but said surveillance planes like Boeing Co's
P-8A Poseidon manned aircraft or the unmanned Broad Area
Maritime Surveillance (BAMS) built by Northrop Grumman Corp
would periodically deploy there or to Thailand.
Greenert said the Navy would also replace minesweepers in
Bahrain with littoral combat ships next decade and planned to
station four destroyers at an existing site in Rota, Spain.
Navy Secretary Ray Mabus is traveling in Asia this week, but
has no plans to stop in Singapore or the Philippines, a
according to a spokeswoman for his office.
Mabus met with Singapore's prime minister in November 2010
and toured Singapore's Changi naval base. He had planned another
visit in August, but had to cancel his plans and rush home after
30 U.S. troops were killed when their CH-47 Chinook helicopter
was shot down over Afghanistan.
Bilateral military ties between the United States and
Singapore have continued to grow since the two countries signed
a strategic framework agreement in 2005. They have engaged in
joint training, military exercises and ship visits.
The Lockheed-built USS Freedom littoral combat ship is in
San Diego for tests and trials after undergoing maintenance.
Operational details about the expected date and destination of
the ship's first deploymenton are "still under discussion," said
Navy spokesman Commander Jason Salata.
