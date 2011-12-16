WASHINGTON/SINGAPORE Dec 16 The U.S. Navy
said it would station several new coastal combat ships in
Singapore and perhaps in the Philippines in coming years, moves
likely to fuel China's fears of being encircled and pressured in
the South China Sea dispute.
Regional defence analysts said the ships were small, but
agreed the symbolism of the moves, which come after Washington
announced it was increasing its engagement in Asia, would upset
Beijing.
Last month the United States and Australia announced plans
to deepen the U.S. military presence in the Asia-Pacific region,
with 2,500 U.S. Marines operating out of a de facto base in
Darwin in northern Australia.
In coming years, the U.S. Navy will increasingly focus on
the strategic "maritime crossroads" of the Asia-Pacific region,
Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert wrote in the
December issue of Proceedings, published by the U.S. Naval
Institute.
He said the navy planned to "station several of our newest
littoral combat ships at Singapore's naval facility", in
addition to the plans announced by President Barack Obama for
marines to be based in Darwin from next year.
"This will help the navy sustain its global forward posture
with what may be a smaller number of ships and aircraft than
today," he wrote.
Littoral combat ships are shallow draft vessels that operate
in coastal waters and can counter coastal mines, quiet diesel
submarines and small, fast, armed boats.
"If we put this into context, it's a fairly small scale of
deployment and the combat ships are relatively small vessels,"
said Euan Graham, senior fellow in the Maritime Security
Programme at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International
Studies.
"Encirclement is a phrase that does come up in Chinese
debate about the U.S. strategy. They won't be happy about it,
but there's nothing much that they can do to stop it."
Greenert wrote the ships would focus on the South China Sea,
conducting operations to counter piracy and trafficking, both of
which are endemic in the area.
"Similarly, 2025 may see P-8A Poseidon aircraft or unmanned
broad area maritime surveillance aerial vehicles periodically
deploy to the Philippines or Thailand to help those nations with
maritime domain awareness."
One source briefed on navy plans said there has also been
discussion about stationing ships in the Philippines.
BIGGEST THREAT
The disputed ownership of the oil-rich reefs and islands in
the South China Sea is one of the biggest security threats in
Asia. The sea is claimed wholly or in part by China, Taiwan, the
Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei.
The shortest route between the Pacific and Indian Oceans, it
has some of the world's busiest shipping lanes. More than half
the globe's oil tanker traffic passes through it.
Obama told Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao at a regional summit
in November that the United States wanted to ensure the sea
lanes were kept open and peaceful. Wen was described by U.S.
officials as being "grouchy" later at the summit, when other
Asian countries aligned with Washington.
The Chinese premier said "outside forces" had no excuse to
get involved in the complex maritime dispute, a veiled warning
to the United States and other countries to keep out of the
sensitive issue.
"A modest marine presence in Australia - 2,500 marines is
not a large offensive force by any means - and ships in
Singapore do not mean it's all about China," Paul Dibb, the head
of the Strategic and Defence Studies Centre at the Australian
National University, told Reuters.
"But having said that, China is being increasingly assertive
on the high seas. So while I don't see the U.S. as encircling
China, it would be silly to say China wasn't part of it."
CLOSELY WATCHED
These developments on the littoral combat ships (LCS) are
being closely watched by Lockheed Martin Corp,
Australia's Austal, General Dynamics Corp and
other arms makers that are building two models of the new
warships for the U.S. Navy, and hope to sell them to other
countries in coming years.
"Because we will probably not be able to sustain the
financial and diplomatic cost of new main operating bases
abroad, the fleet of 2025 will rely more on host-nation ports
and other facilities where our ships, aircraft, and crews can
refuel, rest, resupply, and repair while deployed," Greenert
wrote in the naval magazine.
Ernie Bower, who is with the Center for Strategic and
International Studies, said the emerging strategy for Southeast
Asia would be far different from the big U.S. bases established
in Japan and South Korea in the past.
"We're exploring a new arrangement with a smaller footprint,
that is mission-specific, and culturally and politically more
palatable to countries," he said, adding it would be difficult
for Washington to drum up much political support for big bases
in the region. Forward-stationing versus permanent bases would
also save the navy money, he said.
Greenert did not provide a timetable for the LCS stationing
in Singapore.
In the Philippines, a U.S. ally that has clashed several
times with China over the South China Sea dispute, the moves
were welcomed.
"We're together in Asia Pacific and we face common security
challenges," said defence spokesman Peter Paul Galvez.
"We see several security challenges where we actually need
inter-operability and interplay exercises including disasters,
threats of terrorism, freedom of navigation, piracy and human
trafficking. We cannot deny that we need their assistance in
that aspect."
(Additional reporting by Rob Taylor in Canberra and Manuel
Mogato in Manila; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Alan
Raybould)