NEW YORK Nov 30 The U.S. Navy has not been
asked to plan for additional budget cuts required after a
congressional committee last week failed to reach agreement on
cutting the federal deficit, a senior Navy acquisition official
said on Wednesday.
Vice Admiral Mark Skinner, principal military deputy to the
Navy's acquisition chief, told a conference sponsored by Credit
Suisse and Aviation Week that the Navy and other military
services had submitted budget plans for fiscal 2013 to senior
Pentagon budget officials that addressed over $450 billion in
cuts over the next decade that were already agreed to by the
White House.
The Navy's share of those cuts for fiscal 2013 was $9
billion to $10 billion, Skinner said.
Adding the $600 billion in additional cuts required under
sequestration would be challenging, he said, noting that it
would cause problems for existing production contracts and
production lines. "We're going to break a lot of china," he
told conference participants.
Skinner said there was no "convergence" within the Pentagon
on how to deal with the additional cuts, but that U.S. military
commanders were meeting this week to discuss the impact the
congressionally mandated cuts would have on the U.S. military's
strategy. Top Pentagon leaders would also meet with President
Barack Obama, he said.
