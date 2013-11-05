* New carrier to cost estimated $12.9 billion
* Navy sees next ship costing $1.2 billion less
* New carriers to have lower operating costs
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Nov 5 The U.S. Navy on Tuesday
pledged to cut costs for building new aircraft carriers, as it
prepared to christen the USS Gerald R. Ford, first in its class
of warships and a vessel whose $12.9 billion cost will exceed
forecasts by almost 25 percent.
Rear Admiral Thomas Moore, Navy officer in charge of
aircraft carriers, pledged that the next carrier, the USS John
F. Kennedy, would cost $1.2 billion less than the USS Ford,
which will be christened on Saturday.
He said he was working on cost controls with Huntington
Ingalls Industries, whose Newport News unit builds the
carriers, as well as with other suppliers and the U.S. Congress.
By the time the Ford wraps up 27 months of testing and
completion work in the second quarter of fiscal 2016, it is
projected to cost $12.9 billion, nearly a quarter more than the
original estimate of $10.5 billion, Moore told reporters.
Construction of the city-sized nuclear-powered warship began
in 2009.
"Nobody would tell you we're satisfied with the cost
performance of the ship," Moore said. But he said he was
confident the next carrier would cost $1.2 billion less,
excluding non-recurring engineering costs and inflation.
Congress has imposed an $11.4 billion cost cap on the ship.
"We understand where the country is from a budget
standpoint. We understand the urgency to drive toward
affordability on these ships, as does Newport News," said Moore.
Failure to control costs could jeopardize Navy plans to
maintain a fleet of 11 aircraft carriers, massive ships that can
respond to a range of threats and situations around the globe.
The Pentagon is bracing for about $1 trillion in spending
cuts over the decade that began in 2013, unless Congress acts to
reverse $500 billion in cuts required under sequestration, a
prospect now seen as increasingly unlikely.
The late president's daughter, Susan Ford Bales, is
scheduled to smash a bottle of American sparkling wine across
the Ford's hull on Saturday at a christening ceremony to be
attended by hundreds of dignitaries, including former Defense
Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.
The new ship will replace the USS Enterprise, which was
inactivated last year. Moore said the Ford would be used for 50
years, and the new class would serve through 2110.
The Ford features a new nuclear power plant, a redesigned
island, electromagnetic catapults, new weapons and storage
elevators, and an enhanced flight deck.
It has 10 million feet of electrical cabling on board,
compared to 3 million on the predecessor ship, as well as 4
million feet of fiber optic cable, Moore said, noting sailors
would also be able to watch television on board and receive
regular emails.
The ship will produce 500,0000 gallons of fresh water a day,
100,000 more than earlier Nimitz-class carriers, Moore said. He
said this would allow sailors to take "Hollywood showers,"
keeping water running while they bathe, instead of Spartan "Navy
showers".
Moore said about 70 percent of the Ford would be complete in
time for christening, a far higher percentage than the amount of
work that was done when the last of the previous class of
aircraft carriers, the Nimitz-class, was christened.
Doing more work before christening would help save money on
the Ford and also reduce costs of the next carrier, Moore said.
He said the Ford would be built with 50 million man hours of
labor, but the Kennedy would require around only 43-44 million.
The next ship in the class, the USS Enterprise, would take
around 40 million man hours to build, about the same amount of
time needed to build the Nimitz-class carriers, despite the far
greater complexity of the new ships, Moore said.
"We are making significant progress on the Kennedy," Moore
told reporters. He said Newport News was building more of the
new ship's subsystems in its shops or on the dock instead of
doing all that work on the ship.
He said about 150 pieces of the Kennedy had already been
built, all at significantly lower cost than on the Ford.
He said the Ford-class ships also had far more automated
systems, which would reduce their long-term operating costs.
Such changes would allow the Navy to staff the ship with 900 to
1,200 fewer people than current levels around 5,500 to 6,000
people, including air wing personnel, Moore said.
Newport News estimates the Ford-class ships will cost $4
billion less to operate over their lifetimes than earlier ships.
About 40 percent of a ship's total lifetime cost is in
maintenance, Moore said.
The new ships require major maintenance every 42 months,
compared to 32 to 36 months for the Nimitz-class ships.