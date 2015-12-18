By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 17 Defense Secretary Ash Carter
ordered the U.S. Navy in a sharply worded memo this week to buy
12 fewer small littoral combat ships (LCS) and more fighter
jets, electronic warfare equipment and other weapons in the
upcoming budget year instead.
If approved by Congress, the changes would have a huge
impact on many big weapons makers, including Lockheed Martin
Corp and Australia's Austal Ltd, which would
have to compete to build eight remaining LCS ships in fiscal
2019.
Carter told Navy Secretary Ray Mabus in the memo dated
Tuesday the Navy's proposed budget plan for fiscal 2017 was
"unbalanced."
The Navy had been buying ships in recent years "at the
expense of critically-needed investments in areas where our
adversaries are not standing still, such as strike, ship
survivability, electronic warfare and other capabilities,"
Carter said.
A copy of the memo, first reported by Defense News, was seen
by Reuters. It revealed deep tensions between the Navy and the
Defense Department over the 2017 budget, which faces an
uncertain fate in Congress during an election year
Carter ordered the Navy to buy only 40 LCS ships or
frigates, instead of the 52 ships currently planned. He said
that would free up funds for more SM-6 missiles built by
Raytheon Co and other weapons, development of new
torpedoes, and the purchase of additional Lockheed F-35 fighter
jets and Boeing Co F/A-18E/F fighters.
The Navy had hoped to buy more F/A-18 jets in fiscal 2017,
but Carter's memo would delay those orders until 2018 - a move
that could cause problems for Boeing, which needs orders next
year to avert a shutdown in its St. Louis production line.
The department would give the Navy $1.7 billion in
additional funding in fiscal 2017 to pay for a range of items,
including 10 additional submarine upgrades, modernization of two
more DDG-51 destroyers, and additional upgrades to the Navy's
Boeing P-8A maritime surveillance planes, Carter said.
He also approved the Navy's plan to buy 10 DDG-51 destroyers
over the next five years, instead of cutting two ships as
initially proposed by Pentagon officials, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
The memo did not mention $2 billion which one defense source
said had been approved by the White House Office of Management
and Budget to fund replacement of the aging fleet of Ohio-class
nuclear-armed submarines. The extra funding should alleviate
some pressure on Navy shipbuilding accounts in coming years.
One source with knowledge of the situation said curtailing
orders for the LCS ships could have a serious impact on the
companies involved and their suppliers. Costs would likely rise
if the Navy dropped to buying just one ship a year instead of
three, as planned, said the source.
Representative Randy Forbes, the Republican chairman of the
House Armed Services Seapower and Projection Forces
Subcommittee, said the Navy needed both more capability and more
ships. "Unless we provide more resources for our Navy, it is not
going to be able to keep meeting the demands that our nation and
our national security strategy place upon it."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown)