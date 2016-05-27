WASHINGTON May 27 Three current and former U.S. Navy officers have been charged for their roles in an alleged bribery and fraud scheme involving a Singapore-based defense contractor, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Retired Navy Captain Michael Brooks, 57, Commander Bobby Pitts, 47, and Lieutenant Commander Gentry Debord, 47, were charged on Wednesday in connection with the case against Leonard Francis, former CEO of Glenn Defense Marine Asia, who pleaded guilty last year to bribery charges, the department said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)