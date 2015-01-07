SAN DIEGO Jan 6 A U.S. Navy commander pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bribery charges in connection with a wide-ranging corruption investigation of a Singapore-based defense contractor.

Jose Luis Sanchez, 42, was accused of accepting cash and the services of prostitutes from the maritime services firm Glenn Defense Marine Asia, led by Malaysian businessman Leonard Glenn Francis. (Reporting by Marty Graham in San Diego; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Sandra Maler)