By Marty Graham
| SAN DIEGO, March 14
SAN DIEGO, March 14 A retired U.S. Navy admiral
appeared in federal court in San Diego on Tuesday on charges
that he took bribes, including expensive meals, hotel stays and
prostitutes in exchange for sharing classified information and
steering the Navy's 7th Fleet to a defense contractor in Asian
Pacific ports.
Bruce Loveless, 53, is one of eight current or retired naval
officers and one U.S. Marine charged with bribery in an
indictment unsealed last week, the latest in a long-running
criminal probe known as the Fat Leonard case, in reference to a
nickname for Malaysian businessman Leonard Glenn Francis, at the
center of the scandal.
In return for the bribes, the officials are accused of
sharing information on ship movements and sending ships to a
half dozen Glenn Defense Marine Asia port locations. The
Singapore-based company was contracted to clean, stock and
refuel the Navy ships.
Another retired admiral, Robert Gilbeau, pleaded guilty last
year to making false statements to investigators. Loveless,
Gilbeau and a third admiral were all reprimanded by the Navy and
retired in 2016.
In 2015, Francis and the company pleaded guilty to bribing
navy officials over 10 years while billing the Navy $200 million
for work in a half dozen ports, according to court documents. As
part of his guilty plea, Francis agreed to pay $35 million in
restitution and cooperate with federal prosecutors in the probe.
The latest indictment claims that in 2007 Francis hosted a
"raging multi-day party, with a rotating carousel of prostitutes
in attendance, during which the conspirators drank all of the
Perignon available at the Shangri-La" (hotel), running up a
$50,000 bill.
So far, 25 people have been indicted in the case, including
two Glenn Defense employees and a Naval Criminal Investigative
Service agent who prosecutors say kept Francis informed about
the investigation.
The new indictment includes the admiral, four captains and a
commander, a lieutenant commander, a chief warrant officer and a
Marine Corps colonel. All are charged with conspiracy to commit
bribery and wire fraud and face a maximum of 25 years in prison.
Captain David Lausman is also charged with obstructing the
investigation and making false statements.
