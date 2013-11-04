Nov 4 Two crew members aboard a U.S. Navy
training aircraft that crashed on Monday while attempting to
land at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in north Florida are
being treated at a local hospital.
The two-seat T-45C Goshawk aircraft crashed on the approach
to the runway while returning from a routine training flight.
Both crew members were listed in stable condition, one with
serious injuries, according to Harry C. White, a spokesman for
the Pensacola Naval Air Station.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. The Naval Air
Training Command said names of the crew were withheld for
privacy reasons.
