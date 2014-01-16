WASHINGTON Jan 16 A U.S. Navy jet crashed in
the Atlantic Ocean off the Virginia coast but its pilot ejected
and was rescued on Wednesday, a week after a Navy helicopter
crash killed two sailors.
The F/A-18E Super Hornet went down during routine training
flight about 45 miles (70 km) from Virginia Beach at 2:30 p.m.
(1930 GMT) the Navy said in a statement. The pilot ejected and
was recovered by a fishing boat.
The Navy is investigating the crash, which occurred the day
rescuers recovered the remains of a crew member missing after a
military helicopter crashed off the Virginia coast last week.
The MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter was on a training flight
with a five-member crew on Jan. 8 when it went into the ocean
near Fort Story, 150 miles (240 km) south of Washington. Two
sailors were killed.
