(Adds recent Pentagon report on China)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON May 20 The U.S. Navy is working hard
to improve the cyber security of its computer networks and
weapon and communications systems, while bracing for potential
attacks on power grids and fuel supplies, Navy Secretary Ray
Mabus said Wednesday.
Mabus said cyber warfare was a clear threat given Russia's
use of cyber attacks before its physical invasions of Crimea and
Georgia.
"We've got to pay a whole lot of attention to this," Mabus
said at an event sponsored by Defense One media group. "Cyber is
in everything now. It's not just weapons systems. It's in every
system because we are so networked."
Mabus confirmed recent media reports that the Navy was
looking at replacing IBM servers used for its Aegis combat
system after International Business Machines Corp's $2.1
billion sale of its server division to China's Lenovo Group Ltd
last year.
"If there's a danger or potential danger with a platform,
you've got to take a look at that," he said.
U.S. military officials have become increasingly vocal about
cyber espionage and attacks launched by China, Russia and other
potential enemies. A Pentagon report last month said hackers
associated with the Chinese government repeatedly targeted U.S.
military networks last year seeking intelligence, but those
tools could be used for offensive operations as well.
Mabus said the Navy was including more cyber threats in its
war games and developing alternative energy sources and
microgrids to ensure continued military operations in the event
of an attack.
Vice Admiral Jan Tighe, commander of the Navy's Fleet Cyber
Command and 10th Fleet, this month released a five-year
strategic plan for dealing with cyber threats.
The Navy also launched a "CYBERSAFE" program aimed at
ensuring the security of a small set of components and processes
whose failure would harm critical capabilities, equipment and
people.
Vice Admiral Ted Branch, deputy chief of naval operations
for information dominance, said in a memo the program would be
fully operational sometime next year.
The CYBERSPACE program office is due to brief Chief of Naval
Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert next month about its work,
to mirror similar "SUBSAFE" efforts to ensure safety on
nuclear-powered submarines, a Navy spokesman said.
The effort will focus on ship safety, ship combat systems,
networked combat and logistics systems.
Much like the submarine security system, it will rely on
common standards set by an independent technical authority,
acquisition standards, assessment by an independent security
authority, and ultimately certification by a separate body.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Richard Chang)