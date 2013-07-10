* Experimental X-47B drone offers glimpse of future
* Focus shifts to designing an operational Navy drone
* Program to focus on surveillance, affordability
By David Alexander
ABOARD THE USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, July 10 An
unmanned U.S. jet carried out a maneuver on Wednesday long
considered the most challenging in naval aviation - landing
aboard an aircraft carrier - in a milestone that lifted
expectations about basing drones with reconnaissance and strike
capabilities on ships.
A Northrop Grumman X-47B aircraft nicknamed "Salty
Dog 502" slipped out of a cloudy sky off the Virginia coast
after a flight from Patuxent River Naval Air Station and dropped
its tailhook to snag an arresting cable on the deck of the USS
George H.W. Bush sailing in the Atlantic Ocean.
"It's not often that you get a chance to see the future, but
that's what we got to do today," said Navy Secretary Ray Mabus,
who witnessed the landing and likened it to the first manned
aircraft landing on a carrier a century ago.
The achievement came as the Navy mulls the role that new
ship-carried drones may play in the future for the U.S.
military, while some experts question whether these unmanned
aircraft are needed by the Navy at all.
The Salty Dog is one of two experimental X-47B aircraft
built by Northrop Grumman as part of a program to test
the feasibility of integrating unmanned aircraft into carrier
operations, which program director Rear Admiral Mat Winter
called "the most dynamic and demanding" environment in the Navy.
The X-47Bs will be retired to flight museums in Florida and
Maryland after completing a minimum of three arrested landings
aboard a carrier in the coming week, officials said.
In their place, the Navy has started the follow-on UCLASS
program to design and build unmanned reconnaissance and strike
aircraft to be deployed aboard carriers in the coming three to
six years.
The start of the UCLASS program with a Navy request for
proposed designs from Northrop, Boeing, Lockheed Martin
and General Atomics earlier this month has touched off a
debate over exactly what the new drone should be and what
missions it should take on.
With a stealthy bat-wing air frame, a 2,000-mile (3,200-km)
range and the ability to carry the equivalent of two
precision-guided bombs, the X-47B raised the prospects of a
long-range, radar-evading, unmanned reconnaissance and strike
aircraft.
A carrier-based drone with those capabilities could be used
to counter countries like China and Iran that have been
developing missiles and other weapons aimed at forcing the U.S.
Navy to operate far from shore in a conflict.
'TYRANNOSAURUS REX ARMS'
Peter Singer, director of the Center for 21st Century
Security at the Brookings Institution think tank, likened the
threat to "facing a boxer with really long arms when you've got
little Tyrannosaurus Rex arms."
"The idea is you could utilize the UCLASS (carrier drone
program) to extend your reach," he said.
The Navy's request for proposed designs appeared less
ambitious than some analysts had expected. Rather than seeking
proposals for a radar-evading jet with a robust strike
capability, the request called for a long-range reconnaissance
aircraft able to stay on station for extended periods, Navy
officials said.
With the focus on affordability, the drone would not
necessarily be able to evade radar - potentially leaving it
vulnerable to enemy fire - and it would have only a light attack
capability.
Some experts say it is not clear that the Navy needs a
carrier-based drone.
They note that such an aircraft's main strength is the
ability to remain over a target area for long periods of time
looking for potential threats like mobile missile launchers.
Land-based drones can provide that capability as effectively as
sea-based ones, they say.
"When it comes to operating an unmanned aircraft from
carrier decks, the Navy seems to be ambivalent about the whole
idea," said Loren Thompson, a defense expert at the Lexington
Institute think tank.
He said the Navy needs to conduct a rigorous assessment to
see what UCLASS drones would bring to the fleet that cannot be
accomplished with manned aircraft or land-based drones.
"Can we fly drones off of aircraft carriers? Yes we can. Is
there a good reason for doing so? That's not as clear," Thompson
said.