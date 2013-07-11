* X-47B detected glitch in systems during third carrier
landing attempt
* Drone redirected to safe landing at backup field in
Virginia
* Before glitch, plane made first carrier landings by
unmanned jet
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, July 11 The experimental unmanned
jet that made aviation history by landing on an aircraft carrier
this week detected a problem with its systems during a third
touchdown attempt and diverted safely to a nearby airfield, Navy
officials said on Thursday.
The X-47B aircraft dubbed "Salty Dog 502" landed twice on
the USS George H.W. Bush off the coast of Virginia on Wednesday
as Navy Secretary Ray Mabus and Admiral Jonathan Greenert, chief
of naval operations, looked on.
The aircraft refueled and then resumed testing, aiming to
conduct a third landing, officials said. After a successful
slingshot launch from the carrier's catapult, the X-47b lined up
for its third carrier landing of the day.
"The aircraft had been catapulted, it was airborne, it was
in the pattern ... it was on final approach about 4 miles (6 km)
out ... hook was down, gear was down," said Rear Admiral Mat
Winter, the Navy program executive officer for unmanned
aviation.
"As it's supposed to do, it continues to check the health
and status of all its subsystems, and that's when it identified
one of its navigation computer's anomalous behavior," Winter
said.
The plane, which operates with little human intervention,
climbed to a pre-set altitude and reported the problem to a
controller on the aircraft carrier, who looked at the
information and told the plane to divert to the pre-programmed
airfield.
Salty Dog 502 flew to Wallops Island Air Field, on a barrier
island along the Virginia coast, where it landed itself without
further incident, officials said.
Winter downplayed the incident, saying anomalies are common
in test aircraft subsystems. He said the Navy expected to
continue testing the X-47B aboard the USS Bush next Monday, its
next scheduled availability, probably using the second X-47B.
"Based on what we know right now, we fully expect to either
operate Air Vehicle 1 or Air Vehicle 2 out to the ship to
continue to finalize the objectives for X-47B," Winter said.
The program calls for the aircraft to do a minimum of three
carrier landings, though the operators plan to do more if
possible, officials have said.
Officials said workers on the program were going over the
data from the aircraft to determine what caused the anomaly,
which might be fixed simply by resetting the navigation
computer.
Winter said a spare navigational computer could be swapped
for the one that caused the problem, if needed, and the plane
then flown back to Patuxent River Naval Air Station where it
could be examined further.
