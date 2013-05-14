* Northrop plane is step forward in autonomous capability
* Strategically important long-range, 'stealthy' drone
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, May 14 The U.S. Navy plans to make
aviation history on Tuesday by catapulting an unmanned jet off
an aircraft carrier for the first time, testing a long-range,
stealthy, bat-winged plane that represents a jump forward in
drone technology.
The X-47B, which can carry the equivalent of two
precision-guided bombs and fly 2,000 nautical miles in one trip,
is due to take off from the USS George H. W. Bush in the
Atlantic using the same sling-shot system that sends manned
aircraft aloft from the short runways aboard aircraft carriers.
Because of its stealth potential and a range nearly twice
that of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the X-47B and its
successors are seen as one potential answer to the threat posed
by medium-range anti-ship missiles developed by potential rivals
like China and Iran, defense analysts say.
The missiles and other so-called anti-access, area denial
weapons would force U.S. aircraft carriers to operate far enough
from shore that F-35 and F/A-18 aircraft would have to undergo
refueling to carry out their missions, leaving them vulnerable
to attack.
But an unmanned jet like the X-47B could give the Navy both
a long-range strike and reconnaissance capability.
"That makes it strategically very important," said Anthony
Cordesman, a senior defense analyst at the Center for Strategic
and International Studies. He described the drone as
"essentially a really long-range stealth system."
Future variants of the drone could probably be designed for
full-spectrum broadband stealth, which means it would be hard
for radar to locate it, analysts said. That level of stealth
would be one of the drone's major defenses.
U.S. drones currently in use in places like Afghanistan and
the tribal areas of Pakistan - like the Predator and Reaper -
are not up against any air defenses and are not stealthy
aircraft.
Because of its long range and the Navy's need to have it
take off and land, day and night, from an aircraft carrier, the
X-47B has been designed to operate with far greater autonomy
than the remotely piloted aircraft currently in use.
That has raised concerns among some organizations worried
about the heavy U.S. reliance on drones in warfare and the
rising use of autonomous robots by the American military.
Human Rights Watch, in a report launching its recent
campaign against "killer robots," cited the X-47B as one of
several weapons that represent a transition toward development
of fully autonomous arms that require little human intervention.
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Navy tested the X-47B aboard the carrier USS Harry S.
Truman late last year, learning how to move it around the decks
and thinking about how to integrate it into flight operations.
The plane practiced catapult takeoffs and arrested landings at
Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland earlier this month.
Analysts will be to see watching whether the Navy just
conducts takeoffs and landings during the testing that begins on
Tuesday, or if it attempts to integrate the X-47B's flight into
operations with other planes.
"One of the biggest challenges ... of having an unmanned
system (aboard a carrier) is just keeping that ... ops tempo
going," said Brien Alkire, a senior researcher at RAND's Project
Air Force. "I'll be curious to see if do they just do a takeoff
and landing or do they really ... integrate it."
The X-47B is a demonstration aircraft built by Northrop
Grumman under a Navy contract to test the feasibility of
unmanned carrier takeoffs and landings and autonomous aerial
refueling. Only two planes were built.
A follow-on program - known as the Unmanned Carrier Launched
Airborne Surveillance and Strike System, or UCLASS - is expected
to build on what was learned with the X-47B to produce
operational aircraft.
An initial request for design proposals is expected to be
issued by the Navy sometime this month. Other aircraft makers,
from Lockheed Martin and Boeing to General Atomics - are
expected to compete to participate.
"The X-47B is a great story," said Mark Gunzinger, a defense
analyst at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments
think-tank. "It's a milestone and a step forward for unmanned,
carrier based aviation. But I think the real story is what's
next. How do we operationalize this capability?"
Gunzinger said with the Navy had a "real opportunity" with
the UCLASS to either reproduce the kind of drone already in use
by the Air Force, or to develop a new type of aircraft "that can
be very stealthy and can accept new missions because it has
sufficient payload and a growth potential."