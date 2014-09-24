By Andrea Shalal
| NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md., Sept 23
NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md., Sept 23 (Reuters) -
T he Pentagon's review of intelligence and surveillance programs
should be completed by mid-October, which will help clarify the
future of the Navy's proposed carrier-based unmanned spy plane,
a senior Navy official said on Tuesday.
Rear Admiral Mat Winter, the Navy's top official in charge
of unmanned aviation and strike weapons, said recommendations
made by the Defense Department focus group studying the issue
would determine if the Navy could issue a delayed request for
proposals for the new program, or needed to provide more data.
Winter said the Navy had been answering questions from the
Pentagon focus group but had little insight about its decisions
at this point.
"We look forward to outbriefs ... in the middle of October
timeframe so we know where we're going," Winter told reporters
at an event marking the arrival of another unmanned plane at the
base, an MQ-4C Triton surveillance plane built by Northrop
Grumman Corp.
The Navy earlier this month said it had delayed the kickoff
of a competition for the new Unmanned Carrier Launched Airborne
Surveillance Strike (UCLASS) program, citing affordability
concerns and a Pentagon-wide review.
Northrop, maker of the X-47B unmanned, unarmed plane that
has already been tested on U.S. carriers, Boeing Co,
Lockheed Martin Corp, and privately held General
Atomics, which builds the popular Predator unmanned planes, are
keeping a close eye on the Navy's UCLASS program.
Winter said the Navy's design requirements for the new
aircraft were solid and not changing.
He told Reuters after the event that the Navy had tried to
structure the design requirements for the new plane so it would
have the potential to incorporate new payloads, new defensive
measures, and other features in the future.
He said that effort had been misinterpreted by many over the
past 18 months to two years as the program took shape, largely
because the Navy had never tried to institutionalize such an
effort on earlier aircraft programs.
"Some of the interpretation of those potential growth
attributes has been misinterpreted," Winter said. "The message
is we want to make sure it can grow to that, and it's capable of
delivering that, but not on day one."
Making adjustments after an aircraft had been in use for two
decades was possible, but often costly, he said. To avoid higher
cost adjustments, it was important to "bake in" the possibility
of changes from the start, he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)