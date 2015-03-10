WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert said he expects to complete work this week on a list of "unfunded priorities" for Congress that may include some Boeing Co F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter jets.

Greenert told Reuters after a Senate hearing that he expected to finalize the annual wish list for U.S. lawmakers this week, so it can be reviewed by Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Defense Secretary Ashton Carter.

Greenert has said the Navy faces a possible shortfall of two to three squadrons of strike fighters, or up to 36 airplanes, on aircraft carriers in the 2020s, given how long it is taking to service older F/A-18 aircraft, also called legacy Hornets.

