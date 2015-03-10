(Adds quotes and further details)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Chief of Naval
Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert said he expects to complete
work this week on a list of "unfunded priorities" for Congress
that may include some Boeing Co F/A-18E/F Super Hornet
fighter jets.
The Navy's top uniformed officer told Reuters he expected to
finalize the annual wish list for U.S. lawmakers this week so it
can be reviewed by Navy Secretary Ray Mabus; the chairman of the
Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Defense Secretary Ashton Carter.
Greenert said the Navy faces a possible shortfall of two to
three squadrons of strike fighters, or up to 36 airplanes, on
aircraft carriers in the 2020s, given how long it is taking to
service older F/A-18 aircraft, also called legacy Hornets.
He said the number of Boeing jets added to the list would
factor in the Navy's other modernization needs and its decision
to postpone orders for F-35 fighter jets built by Lockheed
Martin Corp, as well the economical production rate for
the Boeing jets, and any potential international orders.
The Navy had sought to fund additional Boeing F/A-18E/F
fighter jets in its fiscal 2016 base budget, which already
exceeds mandatory budget caps due to resume next year, but
ultimately decided to focus more resources on shipbuilding.
Greenert told Reuters after a Senate Armed Services
Committee hearing that it was easier to add aircraft to the
annual unfunded priorities list than ships. Losing funding for a
ship also had graver consequences for the workforce, he said.
But he conceded that deferring funding for the jets added
risk to the Navy's outlook and for the production line.
"Both of us are gambling here, us on the makeup of the air
wing, and Boeing on keeping the line going," he said.
The service "wish lists" help lawmakers shape the Pentagon
budget. But it remained unclear if Congress will fund even the
Obama administration's proposed defense budget, or retain caps
due to resume for fiscal 2016.
Greenert told reporters the Navy would have a better
estimate of the projected shortfall in about 15 months after
more work had been done on the legacy Hornets.
"If they can be extended, it really suppresses the problem,
if they can't be extended, it exacerbates the problem," he said.
The Navy ultimately plans to operate two squadrons of both
F-35s and F/A-18E/Fs on each carrier, along with EA-18G
electronic attack jets.
