WASHINGTON May 3 The U.S. Navy has decided to
delay by a year until fiscal 2020 the awarding of a design and
construction contract for a planned new frigate, according to
congressional testimony on Wednesday by two Navy rear admirals.
The delay resulted from a decision to set up a frigate
evaluation team to look at how to make the vessel more lethal
and survivable, Rear Admirals Ron Boxall and John Neagley said
in their prepared testimony.
Navy analyses have determined that the U.S. fleet needs 53
small surface combat ships to supplement the larger aircraft
carriers and destroyers, undertaking tasks like antisubmarine
warfare and mine countermeasures.
The Navy initially approved two different designs for
so-called Littoral Combat Ships, or LCS - one a monohull
developed by Lockheed Martin, and the other a trimaran
hull developed by General Dynamics and built at an Austal
USA shipyard in Alabama.
Both were designed to be modular, so they could be quickly
refitted to take on different roles.
Both variants of the LCS faced initial production and
operational difficulties and have been criticized by the
Government Accountability Office for not being lethal or
survivable enough in combat.
The vessels displace about 3,000 tons and are about the size
of a light frigate or Coast Guard cutter, according to the
Congressional Research Service. They cost about $480 million per
ship.
The Pentagon restructured the program in response to
criticism in 2014, deciding to go ahead with the construction of
32 LCS. The remaining small surface combat ships would be built
with a revised design to improve their combat ability.
The new ships would be called frigates and the older LCS
would be relabeled frigates once they were retrofitted with the
capabilities of the newer ships. The new vessels were supposed
to start being built no later than the 2019 fiscal year.
Boxall, the director of the Navy's surface warfare division,
and Neagley, head of the LCS program office, told a subcommittee
of the House Armed Services Committee that the Navy had decided
to establish a frigate evaluation team to look at upgrading the
warfighting capabilities of the current frigate design.
"The Navy is defining the requirements for the frigate to
improve its ability to operate in a more contested environment
than LCS," they said in their statement.
They said the Navy planned to award a contract for the ships
by the 2020 fiscal year.
