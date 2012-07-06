(Removes extraneous dateline)
* $420 million effort aims to build 3 biofuel refineries
* Government funds would be matched by private capital
* Republicans worry about wasted funds, skewed priorities
By David Alexander, Susan Cornwell and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, July 5 The Pentagon is pushing ahead
with a $420 million effort to build refineries to make
competitively priced biofuels, despite anger in Congress over
the price the Navy paid for alternative fuel to test a carrier
strike group this month.
The government plans provide $210 million in matching funds
to help firms build three refineries, each able to produce at
least 10 million gallons of biofuel a year for military jets or
ships, according to documents released this week. The Navy would
supply $170 million and the Energy Department $40 million.
The military's spending on alternative fuels has drawn
criticism from Republican lawmakers, with Senator Jim Inhofe
charging that President Barack Obama's priorities are
"completely skewed" and Representative Mike Conaway accusing
Navy Secretary Ray Mabus of "squandering precious dollars."
But Mabus warns that U.S. dependence on foreign oil is a
strategic vulnerability that can only be addressed by reducing
the military's reliance on petroleum as the sole source of fuel
to power its jets, ships and tanks.
The Navy initiative announced on Monday to help private
firms build biofuel refineries "will enhance our national
security," Mabus said in discussing the $30 million first phase
of the project.
"It's going to help support the creation and commercial
viability of a defense critical industry, and that's in domestic
biofuels," he said.
The announcement came as the Navy is preparing to test a
carrier strike force using alternative fuels on July 18 during
the six-week, 22-nation Rim of the Pacific exercises, the
largest annual global naval maneuvers.
The Navy purchased 450,000 gallons of biofuels for $12
million, or nearly $27 a gallon for the exercises. The fuel was
then mixed with 450,000 gallons of petroleum to achieve a 50-50
blend that cost about $15 a gallon. The Navy expected the jet
and marine biofuels to last about a day during the exercises.
CONGRESSIONAL BACKLASH
The cost of the biofuels for the exercises has produced an
angry backlash in Congress. Republican lawmakers denounced the
spending at a time of Pentagon budget cuts and are working to
halt the purchase of biofuels that are not competitively priced.
Obama's opponents see the military's green energy push as
another attempt by the White House to promote alternative fuels
even if they don't make economic sense, as in the case of the
government-funded solar panel maker Solyndra, which went
bankrupt last year.
President Obama is "pressing forward with his plan to force
the DoD (Department of Defense) to spend $30 million on its
so-called green fleet, all while he's gutting our military,"
Inhofe said in a statement provided to Reuters.
Conaway authored a provision, included in a bill authorizing
defense programs, that would prevent Pentagon spending on
biofuels that cost more than conventional fuel. The bill passed
the House of Representatives, and a similar biofuels provision
was approved by a Senate committee.
Conaway said he was not opposed to the Navy buying
alternative fuels so long as the price was not greater than that
of fossil fuels, but paying $27 a gallon versus $4 a gallon for
petroleum "makes no sense."
"It's not about proving the technology. It's Mabus wanting
to waste money ... on a publicity stunt for his green fleet," he
said.
Conaway said he thought biofuels should be developed in the
private sector, not with the Pentagon in the lead. But he said
there was not as much support in Congress for trying to block
the latest Navy project with the Energy and Agriculture
departments because it involved research and development funds.
"We didn't have the support to rein that in," he said,
acknowledging that the Navy was making "a bit of an end run"
around opponents of the biofuels program.
Proponents of alternative fuels warn that attacking the
effort is short-sighted.
"Simply saying that we can't afford to develop an
alternative fuel strategy for our military is penny-wise and
pound-foolish," said Democratic Senator Chris Coons.
FUELS OF THE FUTURE
Coons said firms like Dupont in his home state of Delaware
are making big strides in developing a competitive advanced
biofuels industry. He said the defense authorization bills in
Congress should permit work on biofuels but require the Pentagon
to justify the spending each year.
Daniel J. Weiss, director of climate strategy at the Center
for American Progress Action Fund, pointed to the damage that
volatile oil prices wreak on the Pentagon's budget. Mabus said a
$1 per barrel increase in global oil prices costs the Navy alone
$30 million.
"It's very short sighted to oppose investments in the
cleaner fuels of the future," Weiss said.
Under the Navy's new biorefinery effort, the government
would provide $210 million in funds, which would be matched on a
dollar-for-dollar basis by private capital. The military expects
to make five awards in the $30 million first phase of the
program some time this fall.
The second phase of the project, which would probably begin
next year, would whittle participants down to about three and
provide another $180 million in financing, again to be matched
equally by the companies involved, government documents say.
Mabus said earlier this week that $100 million in funding
for the program had been appropriated and authorized in the 2012
fiscal year budget. The Pentagon anticipated receiving another
$110 million in funding for the program in the 2013 fiscal
budget beginning in October, the documents say.
Participants competing for the grants would have to provide
business plans and strategies for building refineries that could
produce at least 10 million gallons of biofuel per year. They
would also need the capability to blend the fuel with equivalent
amounts of petroleum.