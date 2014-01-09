(Adds search suspended, dead identified)
WASHINGTON Jan 9 The U.S. military on Thursday
suspended its search for a missing crew member from a Navy
helicopter that crashed off the Virginia coast a day earlier,
killing two sailors, officials said.
The MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter was on a training flight
with a five-member crew when it went into the Atlantic Ocean
near Fort Story, about 150 miles (240 km) south of Washington,
on Wednesday.
Captain John Little, the Coast Guard section commander, told
a news conference monitored over the internet that the search
for the missing crew member had been suspended after more than
500 square miles of water had been checked.
Captain Todd Flannery, commander of Helicopter Sea Combat
Wing Atlantic, called the crash "absolutely heart-wrenching."
He identified the two sailors who died as crewman Petty
Officer Brian Collins, 25, of Truckee, California, and pilot
Lieutenant Wesley Van Dorn, 29, of Greensboro, North Carolina.
One survivor was released from a Norfolk, Virginia, hospital
on Thursday and the second may be released on Friday, Flannery
said.
Searchers have found the helicopter's fuselage and tail
section using radar.
The cause of the crash of the helicopter made by the
Sikorsky unit of United Technologies Corp is under
investigation.
The crew was part of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures
Squadron Fourteen, based at Norfolk Naval Station in Virginia.
(Reporting by Lacey Johnson; Editing by Ian Simpson and Sophie
Hares)