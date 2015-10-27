WASHINGTON Oct 27 Retired Brigadier General
Frank Kelley will be the first deputy assistant secretary of the
U.S. Navy for unmanned systems, the Navy said on Tuesday.
Kelley, a former Marine, has experience in electronic
warfare and unmanned technology which makes him "perfectly
qualified to lead this new enterprise," said U.S Navy Secretary
Ray Mabus, at an event in Virginia.
"My goal in creating the (post of deputy assistant
secretary) for unmanned systems was to streamline our current
programs and drive a strategy for development that is deliberate
and thoughtful," Mabus said.
In April, Mabus announced the creation of the position given
the increasing importance of unmanned systems and the need for
centralized leadership.
In his remarks on Tuesday, Mabus said the United States
would have to get rid of "ever-expanding, ever-tightening coils
of bureaucracy." If it fails to do that, he added, other
countries would be able to catch up to the United States'
military superiority.
"We absolutely cannot afford to lose in this realm," he
said.
Highlighting their importance, Mabus said an unmanned
aircraft system, the Blackjack, being designed and built by a
Boeing Co subsidiary, would deploy aboard San
Antonio-class ships beginning in fiscal year 2016 to provide
intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.
