By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 12 Boeing Co and the U.S.
Navy this week said they had implemented a series of measures to
address a rise in health issues reported by Boeing F/A-18 and
EA-18G fighter jet pilots, including a redesign of the jets'
oxygen generation system.
Dan Gillian, who runs Boeing's F/A-18E/F and EA-18G
programs, told Reuters that the company had implemented a series
of changes since 2009 when the Navy noticed a rise in health
reports linked to insufficient oxygen, depressurization or other
factors present during flight.
"Boeing is deeply engaged and partnered with the Navy to
help resolve the issue," Gillian told Reuters in the company's
first public comments on the issue.
Representative Michael Turner, chairman of the House of
Representative Armed Services Subcommittee on Tactical Air and
Land Forces, revealed the increase in health issues at a hearing
last week.
Gillian said Boeing had worked with the Navy to change the
filter material in the airplane's on-board oxygen generation
system (OBOGS), improve maintenance practices and educate pilots
about the system and how it works, among other steps.
Navy spokesman Commander William Marks said 13 specific
measures were under way to reduce the rate of such events, and
the issue was being addressed monthly by three-star officers.
There were no plans to ground the aircraft, he said.
"If we had a confidence problem in the airplane, we would
ground the fleet," he said.
Marks said the Navy team investigating the incidents
included a wide range of aircraft and oxygen-support experts,
engineers and members of the F/A-18 program.
Of 273 cases examined since 2010, he said, 93 involved some
form of contamination, 131 involved the failure of a component
in the airplane's environmental control system or on-board
oxygen generation system, 67 involved human factors, and 11 were
linked to a component failure in the system that delivers
breathing gas to the pilots. The remaining 45 were inconclusive
or involved another system failure.
Marks said the Navy was now testing cabin pressurization on
all F/A-18A-F and EA-18G aircraft every 400 flight hours, and
testing the environmental control system on all older F/A-18 A-D
model jets every 400 flight hours.
The Navy also revised emergency procedures and increased
training about oxygen deficiency or hypoxia.
Marks said the redesigned OBOGS system with new filter
material should be installed fleet-wide over the next year, and
the Navy was getting ready to flight test an improved oxygen
monitor.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)