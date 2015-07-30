By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, July 30 Admiral John Richardson,
President Barack Obama's nominee for chief of naval operations,
vowed on Thursday to tackle cost overruns on new Huntington
Ingalls Industries aircraft carriers and to keep a sharp
eye on other key weapons programs.
Richardson, director of the Navy's Naval Nuclear Propulsion
Program, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that if
confirmed as the Navy's top uniformed officer, he intends to
continue his practice of being personally involved in
acquisition policy, setting clear standards and then enforcing
them.
Replying to questions submitted before his nomination
hearing, Richardson said he supported a study of possible
alternatives to the current carrier design. "We are not where we
need to be on costs and are working hard to reduce them -- more
effort is needed," he said.
Described as a "bold thinker" by Defense Secretary Ash
Carter, Richardson has spent years focused on key acquisition
programs such as the Navy's effort to develop a new Ohio-class
submarine that will carry ballistic missiles.
He also signaled potential changes in the Navy's
requirements for a new carrier-based drone and said he would
take a hard look at the Navy's current requirement for 340 F-35
C-model fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp.
"If confirmed, I will work with the chairman and other
services to revalidate the appropriate number of aircraft the
Navy requires to meet the mission," he said.
Richardson's comments opened the door to a fresh push by
Boeing Co to market a more advanced version of the
F/A-18E/F Super Hornet now in use on carriers.
Citing rapid advances by Russia and China in quieter and
more capable submarines, Richardson said it was critical to
avoid further delays in the Ohio-class submarine replacement and
to continue building other submarines and ships as well.
"It is critical that we maintain superiority under sea. The
U.S. advantage is being challenged by China and Russia, and we
must be alert to an advancing and adapting threat," he said.
Without increased funding beginning in fiscal 2021 for the
new submarine, its huge cost would crowd out funding for two to
three new ships a year, Richardson said.
He cited four principles as critical to successful
acquisition programs: a clear structure that maps out authority,
responsibility and accountability; unambiguous program
requirements; a stable and mature design; and close oversight.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)