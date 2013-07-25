By Andrea Shalal-Esa
| WASHINGTON, July 25
Thursday staunchly defended the newest class of U.S. warships
despite a spate of technical glitches, and they warned lawmakers
that halting funding for the ships or their equipment could
drive up costs.
They rejected a report by the Government Accountability
Office (GAO) released Thursday that blasted the acquisition
program for the Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) as a risky "buy
before fly" approach and urged lawmakers to limit funding for
more ships until the Navy completed technical studies.
The GAO report raised concerns about the stability of the
designs of the two different LCS models being built by Lockheed
Martin Corp and Australia's Austal Ltd and
questioned progress on three packages of equipment being
developed for the ships.
Concerns about the ship and its ability to survive an attack
came into sharp focus this week after two of four generators in
the USS Freedom, the first ship built by Lockheed, failed as the
ship was heading to a bilateral exercise with Singapore, forcing
it to return to port.
Maintenance staff were able to repair the ship, allowing it
to take part in the exercise, but the incident prompted repeated
questions during a hearing about the LCS program by the seapower
subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee.
"While expected in the first of class, the sheer number of
casualties associated with the LCS-1 is troubling and needs to
be quickly addressed," said Representative Randy Forbes, the
Virginia Republican who heads the subcommittee.
Navy acquisition chief Sean Stackley conceded the program
began with critical flaws but said the current approach was
"following best practices in acquisition, holding requirements
stable, holding the design stable, leveraging competition to the
fullest." He said the Navy was committed to addressing remaining
technical challenges and mitigating risks.
"Now is not the time to slow the program and add cost,"
Stackley told the hearing.
He said the cost of the ships themselves had been cut in
half from the first ships in the program, largely because of a
block buy of 20 ships, and the cost of mission modules for
hunting mines, detecting submarines and carrying out surface
warfare were also coming down. The average cost of the ships in
the multiyear agreements with Lockheed and Austal is now around
$350 million, roughly half the cost of the first two ships.
The Navy plans to spend $34 billion to buy a total of 52 LCS
ships, which were designed to patrol coastal waters while
addressing threats like mines and enemy submarines.
Stackley said changing course now by halting funding or
slowing production would reverse those cost improvements and set
back a program that he said was needed to fill gaps in the
Navy's current capabilities and help it expand the current fleet
of 286 ships to 300.
Such a move would also jeopardize the high-skilled workforce
that is building the ships, he said.
Navy officials say the ship's high speed and slimmer manning
requirements will help the Navy respond more quickly to emerging
crises around the world. The ship was designed as a "truck" to
carry different mission equipment that can be swapped out, and
to easily take on additional missions in years to come.
Stackley said the problems with the design of the lead ships
had been corrected and design changes had been reduced by up to
90 percent on follow-on ships.
He said three interchangeable mission packages being
developed for the ships were on track to deliver the capability
needed by the Navy and within preset cost targets.
"Today the greatest risk is that posed by the disruption and
delay caused by stop and start and slowdown caused by continuing
resolutions, sequestration and other budget reductions,"
Stackley told the hearing.
SCRUTINY URGED
Paul Francis, managing director of acquisition and sourcing
management at the GAO, urged lawmakers to keep a close eye on
the program and demand more detailed answers from the Navy
before approving funding for the program in fiscal 2014.
"At this point, we're producing at full rate, yet we're
still experimenting with the ship," he said, although he said
the Navy had time to brief lawmakers on several technical and
design studies under way and keep the program on track.
"I don't envision a scenario where the 2014 buy actually
gets held up pending these studies," he said, noting that the
Navy and GAO "might be in violent agreement" about keeping
production of the ships to a minimal rate until operational
testing was completed in 2019.