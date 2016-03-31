(Adds details from Navy)
WASHINGTON, March 31 Lockheed Martin Corp
and Australia's Austal have each won contracts
worth up to $564 million to build one Littoral Combat Ship (LCS)
for the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Defense Department said on Thursday
in its daily digest of arms deals.
Lockheed's contract covers construction of LCS 25, another
of its Freedom-variant littoral combat ships, integration and
testing of selected ship systems, and equipment, according to
the statement. The work is to be completed by July 2020.
Austal's contract covers construction of LCS 26, another of
its Independence-variant LCS ships, integration, testing and
equipment, with work to be completed by July 2020.
The announcement said the cost of the ships could not exceed
the congressional cost cap of $564 million, but gave no
specifics on the actual cost since the companies are still
competing for further orders.
However, Navy officials have testified in the past that the
cost of the LCS ships has fallen far below the cost cap.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio and
Cynthia Osterman)