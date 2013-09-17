WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The Texas man suspected of killing 12 people in a shooting rampage at the Washington Navy Yard received an honorable discharge from the Navy Reserve in 2011, even though he exhibited a pattern of misconduct during his career, a Navy official said on Tuesday.

Initial reports indicated that the man, Aaron Alexis, a 34-year-old Navy contractor, had received a general discharge from the reserve, a category that suggests misconduct. But the Navy official said Alexis had applied for and received an honorable discharge under the early enlisted transition program.

A military official said before discharging him honorably, the military had been pursuing a general discharge against Alexis on a series of eight to 10 misconduct charges, ranging from traffic offenses to disorderly conduct.