By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Stunned Washington
authorities questioned on Tuesday how a U.S. military veteran
with a record of brushes with the law could get clearance to
enter a Navy base where he killed 12 people before police shot
him dead.
The suspect, Aaron Alexis, 34, a Navy contractor from Fort
Worth, Texas, entered Washington Navy Yard on Monday morning and
opened fire, spreading panic at the base just a mile an a half
(2.5 km) from the U.S. Capitol and three miles (4.8 km) from the
White House.
Investigators are still searching for a motive. Alexis had
been given clearance to enter the base on the bank of the
Anacostia River, despite two gun-related brushes with the law
and a discharge from the Navy Reserve in 2011 after a series of
misconduct issues.
"It really is hard to believe that someone with a record as
checkered as this man could conceivably get, you know, clearance
to get ... credentials to be able to get on the base,"
Washington Mayor Vincent Gray told CNN.
He said automatic U.S. budget cuts known as sequestration
could have led to skimping on vetting that would have barred
Alexis from the heavily guarded base.
"Obviously, 12 people have paid the ultimate price for
whatever was done to have this man on base," Gray said.
CNN reported that Alexis had contacted two Veterans
Administration hospitals recently. He was believed to be seeking
help for psychological problems, the network said.
Military personnel are generally banned from carrying
weapons on military installations in the United States but most
people with proper credentials are not routinely checked for
firearms.
Eight people were hurt including three who were shot. Police
have identified seven of those killed, with identification of
the others pending notification of relatives.
The three gunshot victims, including a Washington police
officer severely wounded in the legs, were doing well, Janis
Orlowski, the chief medical officer at Washington Hospital
Center, told NBC's "Today" program.
Police shot Alexis in a gun battle after he entered the
Naval Sea Systems Command headquarters about 8:20 a.m. (1220
GMT) and started picking off victims in a cafeteria from a
fourth-floor atrium, witnesses said.
Alexis was armed with an AR-15 military-style assault rifle,
a double-barreled shotgun and a handgun, a federal law
enforcement source said.
The shooting was the worst attack at a U.S. military
installation since Army Major Nidal Hasan opened fire on unarmed
soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009, killing 13 people and
wounding 31.
Alexis, a contract employee, had legitimate access to the
Navy Yard and used a valid pass, the FBI said. Authorities have
not addressed how he could have gotten weapons onto the base.
Alexis, a one-time Texas resident who was known to worship
at a Buddhist temple, served full time in the U.S. Navy Reserve
from May 2007 to January 2011, becoming an aviation electrician.
He was recently hired as a civilian information technology
contractor to work on the Navy and Marine Corps intranet. He
was given a security clearance classified as "secret," his
company's chief executive told Reuters.
Alexis was arrested on Sept. 4, 2010, in Fort Worth, Texas,
on a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm. The case was
dropped when investigators determined he was cleaning his gun
and it accidentally fired, Tarrant County prosecutors said.
He was also arrested in Seattle in 2004 for shooting out a
construction worker's car tires in an anger-fueled "blackout"
triggered by perceived "disrespect," according to the Seattle
Police Department.