By Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The White House said Tuesday
it will review standards for federal government contractors
after the Washington Navy Yard shootings, which authorities said
were committed by a contract worker who had a security clearance
to work there.
President Barack Obama will be briefed on Tuesday on the
details of the Washington Navy Yard shootings by his national
security aides, including Attorney General Eric Holder and FBI
Director James Comey, White House spokesman Jay Carney said.
Monday's attack left 13 people dead, including the suspected
gunman, 34-year-old Aaron Alexis, a military reservist with a
history of violence and mental problems.
Alexis was a Navy contractor who had been given clearance to
enter the base despite two gun-related brushes with the law and
a discharge from the Navy Reserve in 2011 for "misconduct
issues."
The White House Office of Management and Budget is looking
at issues surrounding security clearances for contractors and
federal employees, Carney said.
"At the president's direction, OMB is examining standards
for contractors and employees across federal agencies," Carney
told reporters at a briefing.
"This is a matter that the president believes and has
believed merits review," he said, noting the Director of
National Intelligence had previously begun a review of security
clearance policies for certain types of government contractors.