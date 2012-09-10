* Right whale among the most endangered marine mammals
* Navy says no risk from collision or sonar
By David Beasley
ATLANTA, Sept 10 The U.S. Navy can build a $100
million submarine training range off the coast of Southern
Georgia and Northern Florida, a federal judge ruled Monday,
dismissing a lawsuit by environmental groups claiming the
project would harm the already endangered North Atlantic right
whale.
Judge Lisa Wood in Savannah held that the Navy complied with
federal environmental law in analyzing the impact of the range
on the whale and its only known calving grounds.
Although North American right whales have been protected
from commercial whaling since 1935, their badly depleted
population has never recovered and could now number as few as
313, Wood wrote.
Right whales are among the rarest of all marine mammal
species, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA), and are also protected under the
Endangered Species Conservation Act of 1969.
Adults, which can grow to 55 feet (17 m) in length and weigh
up to 70 tons, favor shallow coastal waters. They were given
their name by early whalers who believed their high blubber
content, buoyancy when killed and coastal tendencies made them
the "right" whale to hunt.
Environmentalists say the Navy's proposed training ground is
too close to the waters between Savannah, Georgia and Cape
Canaveral, Florida, an area to which adult females and their
young calves have historically migrated during the winter
months.
The Navy studied potential harm from ship strikes, sonar and
entanglement of the whales in debris, the judge said. According
to the Navy, in 60 years of training in the South Georgia-North
Florida area, there has not been a single case of a naval vessel
hitting a whale, the judge wrote.
"There are no reported instances of sonar causing marine
mammals to surface and collide with ships," the judge stated.
She noted that the Navy has developed procedures to mitigate
harm to the whales, including requiring ships to slow down
during calving season and when practical, to travel near
critical habitat only during daylight and when visibility is
good. Also, the Navy has developed early warning systems to
alert ships to the locations of whales.
Kathleen Sullivan, spokeswoman for the Southern
Environmental Law Center in Charlottesville, Virginia, which is
representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said it is currently
"reviewing the decision and reviewing our options with our
clients."