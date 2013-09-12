By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Top U.S. Navy officials
warned Congress that any further delays or cuts in funding would
undercut the readiness of the declining U.S. submarine fleet,
which is already slated to drop by nearly 30 percent to 52 from
73 ships before rebounding in the 2030s.
The drop in the size of the fleet would result in a 40
percent reduction in the deployment of the Navy's attack and
guided missile submarines over the next 15 years, at a time when
missile threats were growing, the officials told the House of
Representatives Armed Services Committee's seapower subcommittee
on Thursday.
Rear Admiral Richard Breckenridge, director of undersea
warfare, and Rear Admiral David Johnson, program executive
officer for submarines, said they were taking steps to respond
by building new submarines faster, increasing deployment times,
and extending the service lives of existing ships.
They said those measures could increase the deployment of
Navy submarines, but would not give the Navy more assets to
surge with if needed for a conflict. At the same time, the
undersea domain is becoming increasingly important given
underwater pipelines, telecommunications cables, increased
shipping, oil drilling, and the shrinking Arctic ice cap.
"We face significant challenges to maintaining our undersea
dominance, but we understand the challenges and are executing a
realistic and economically feasible plan to address them," the
admirals told lawmakers, according to the text of their prepared
testimony.
The Navy and other military services are struggling to
implement $500 billion in mandatory, across-the-board budget
cuts that are due to take effect over the next decade - on top
of $487 billion in cuts that had already been planned.
The Navy faces billions of dollars in costs to develop a new
ballistic missile submarine in coming years at a time when it
must also replace aging surface warships and fund purchases of
new warplanes for its carriers.
General Dynamics Corp and Huntington Ingalls
Industries Inc, which build the Navy's new
Virginia-class submarines, have cut costs sharply in recent
years, but executives warn that delaying orders or slowing the
pace of production will send costs higher again.
Breckenridge and Johnson said the mandatory budget cuts were
adding to pressures already facing the Navy after big reductions
in the 1990s that led to the loss of nearly 12 attack submarines
and cut the Navy's strike capability by half.
They said the Navy expected to sign a new multiyear
agreement for more Virginia-class submarines in the first
quarter of fiscal 2014, which begins on Oct. 1, lauding faster
production and the improved readiness of new vessels.
The new Block IV construction contract for the submarines
will further reduce the lifetime cost of operating the new
submarines, and scale back the required maintenance periods to
three from four now, they said.
They said it was crucial to continue work on a replacement
for the current Ohio-class of ballistic missile submarines that
carry nuclear weapons, whose deployment has already been delayed
until 2031, 20 years later than expected.
The Navy has already delayed the Ohio-class replacement
program by two years, accepting some moderate risk, but the
officials told lawmakers no further delays were acceptable.
"Further delays would produce a gap in at-sea strategic
requirements, as there is no additional margin to further extend
the life of the Ohio SSBNs nor is it possible to accelerate the
already aggressive lead ship construction schedule," they said,
vowing to continue driving down the cost of the new program.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)