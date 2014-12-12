(Adds details about proposal, comments from Navy officials)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel on Thursday approved the U.S. Navy's plan to meet its
requirement for 52 small warships by upgrading the coastal
warships designed by Lockheed Martin Corp and
Australia's Austal, instead of starting from scratch
with a more costly new design.
Hagel said he accepted the Navy's recommendation to make the
current ship designs more lethal and survivable by adding an
array of missiles, radars and other equipment.
"The Navy's new proposal, like the LCS, will continue to
have its critics, but considering the context of our broader
naval battle force and the current strategic and fiscal
environment, I believe it represents our best and most cost
effective option," Hagel said in a statement.
Hagel ordered a major review of the Littoral Combat Ship
(LCS) program in February after numerous reports raised concerns
that the current ships were not well suited for combat.
Navy acquisition chief Sean Stackley told reporters the
planned upgrades to the existing ships would add $60 million to
$75 million, or less than 20 percent, to the current cost of the
ships, pegged at $360 million in the latest signed contracts.
Stackley said officials would hammer out details about the
upgrades in coming months and planned to finalize a strategy for
buying the new ships in time for the fiscal 2017 budget.
He said the Navy would continue buying ships from both
companies to ensure continued competition in the program.
The Navy already has 20 LCS ships under contract, plus
options for four more. Stackley said the next eight ships would
still be in the current configuration, although certain upgrades
could be added, if possible.
The final 20 ships will carry the new equipment, with the
first of those ships to be procured in fiscal 2019, he said.
Hagel said the final mix of LCS ships and new small surface
combatants (SSC) would be determined by procurement costs, fleet
requirements and the Navy's overall budget.
He said the new ships would add improved air defense radars,
air defense decoys, a new electronic warfare system, an
over-the-horizon anti-ship missile, a towed array sonar, torpedo
defenses and more armor.
Stackley said some items would be removed from the ship to
make room for the added equipment without adding significant
weight, essentially allowing each ship to carry two different
equipment packages, instead of just one. It was not yet clear
how large of a crew would be needed, he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)