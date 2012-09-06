UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CLEVELAND, Sept 6 U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon, will be buried at sea, family spokesman Rick Miller said on Thursday.
Armstrong died on Aug. 25 following complications resulting from cardiovascular procedures. He was 82.
A public memorial service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on Sept. 13 and will be broadcast live on NASA Television and streamed online at nasa.gov and nationalcathedral.org.
On July 20, 1969, Armstrong, who led the Apollo 11 mission, became the first human to walk on the moon.
Armstrong, who lived in the Cincinnati, Ohio area, is survived by his two sons, a stepson and a stepdaughter, 10 grandchildren, a brother and a sister, NASA said. (Reporting By Kim Palmer; Editing by Greg McCune and Sandra Maler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources