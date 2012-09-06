CLEVELAND, Sept 6 U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon, will be buried at sea, family spokesman Rick Miller said on Thursday.

Armstrong died on Aug. 25 following complications resulting from cardiovascular procedures. He was 82.

A public memorial service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on Sept. 13 and will be broadcast live on NASA Television and streamed online at nasa.gov and nationalcathedral.org.

On July 20, 1969, Armstrong, who led the Apollo 11 mission, became the first human to walk on the moon.

Armstrong, who lived in the Cincinnati, Ohio area, is survived by his two sons, a stepson and a stepdaughter, 10 grandchildren, a brother and a sister, NASA said. (Reporting By Kim Palmer; Editing by Greg McCune and Sandra Maler)