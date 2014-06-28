June 28 Nestle USA is recalling 10,000 packages
of chocolate peanut butter ice cream that were incorrectly
labeled as another flavor, putting consumers with peanut
allergies at risk, the company said.
A customer complaint resulted in the recall of packages
mislabeled as Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Chocolate Chip ice cream
with a UPC of 74570-08400 that were distributed on the U.S. East
Coast, the company said on its website on Friday.
"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts
may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic
reaction if they consumer this product," the company said.
While the package lid labeled the contents as Haagen-Dazs
Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream, the 14-ounce carton
identified the contents as chocolate chocolate chip and its
ingredient list does not identify peanuts, the company said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration was working with the
company to recall the packages, produced on May 13, that were
distributed in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, New
Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West
Virginia and the District of Columbia.
Consumers who purchased the product were asked to visit the
website at www.haagen-dazs.us or call 800-993-8924, the company
said.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Stephen
Powell)