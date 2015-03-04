(Adds FCC explanation, Neustar comment)
WASHINGTON, March 4 U.S. Federal Communications
Commission staff on Wednesday recommended that the agency drop
Neustar Inc in favor of Ericsson AB subsidiary Telcordia
Technologies as a contractor that helps telephone carriers route
calls and text messages.
Neustar's shares slid as much as 17 percent on the news. The
exclusive government contract, which expires on June 30,
accounts for about half of the company's revenues.
The FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau on Wednesday
circulated a draft order to the agency commissioners that, if
adopted, would begin contract negotiations with Telcordia
.
Since 1997, Neustar has managed the world's largest local
number portability registry that allows consumers and businesses
to keep their telephone numbers when switching among providers,
serving more than 2,000 telecom carriers in the U.S. and Canada.
The FCC staff, in announcing the draft order, said they
arrived at the recommendation in favor of Telcordia after
weighing bids for technical and managerial competence, security
considerations and cost-effectiveness. They said the Ericsson
subsidiary had "extensive experience" in numbering
administration.
Neustar decried the recommendation, arguing the agency staff
"profoundly underestimated" the demands put on the contract
holder and did not properly evaluate the implications of
building a new system.
"The (Local Number Portability Administrator) vendor
selection process has been botched procedurally," the company
said in a statement.
"Neustar will continue to raise important questions about
this process, and will review all of its options."
Sources told Reuters last year that Neustar was considering
a potential sale amid interest from private equity firms.
The company was working with investment bank JPMorgan Chase
& Co to review possible options, sources said, though a
sale process may not start until the fate of the contract was
finalized.
